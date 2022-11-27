90 Day Fiancé Paola Mayfield has undergone many transformations over the years, but this time she is channeling late Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe. Fans met the Colombian native in season one with her husband, Russ Mayfield, after the couple met when Russ was working in Colombia. They got married towards the end of the season but have had a rocky road, which led them to take a break from each other in late 2021. Whilst the duo may not have been an instant fan favorite, followers still love to follow Mayfield’s movements on Instagram.

17 HOURS AGO