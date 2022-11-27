ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kylie Jenner shares new photos of baby boy Wolf and his gorgeous head of hair

Kylie Jenner has always kept her private life away from the media. However, the reality star did not hesitate to share some pictures of Travis Scott and her two kids. The 25-year-old is a proud mother of two and has not been afraid to talk about her pregnancy journey with her followers on social media.
How many Instagram followers did Kim Kardashian lose amid Balenciaga ad controversy?

Kim Kardashian is “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga after the fashion brand suffered recent ad backlash – but how many Instagram followers did Kim K lose during the controversy?. Kim Kardashian addressed Balenciaga’s recent controversy that saw the brand launch an ad for its Spring 2023 campaign...
The Kardashians’ over the top Christmas gifts – $20k golf cart to D&G kettle

The Kardashians have proved to be some of the most generous gift-givers during the holidays, and the family is no stranger to going all out for their loved ones. As December is around the corner, we take a look at some of the over the top and lavish Christmas presents the Kardashians have given each other.
Mama June’s red face sparks concern among fans on Instagram

Mama June Shannon has sparked concern among fans after appearing with a noticeably red face in her recent Instagram videos. Mama June has taken a break from reality TV but her Instagram influencer career is still on the rise. Season 5 of Road To Redemption concluded in July 2022 but...
90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield undergoes ‘Marilyn Monroe’ transformation

90 Day Fiancé Paola Mayfield has undergone many transformations over the years, but this time she is channeling late Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe. Fans met the Colombian native in season one with her husband, Russ Mayfield, after the couple met when Russ was working in Colombia. They got married towards the end of the season but have had a rocky road, which led them to take a break from each other in late 2021. Whilst the duo may not have been an instant fan favorite, followers still love to follow Mayfield’s movements on Instagram.
When is Chase Chrisley getting married?

Last month Chase Chrisley announced he proposed to his girlfriend Emmy Medders, now the question is when is he getting married?. The star of Chrisley Knows Best revealed on social media he felt like the “luckiest man in the world”, last month when he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend.
Who is Gary Lucy’s first wife and how many children does he have?

Celebs Go Dating star Gary Lucy and his first wife divorced in 2018. Now, Channel 4 viewers get to see the soap star on the hunt for romance. With the help of Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson, Gary wants to find himself the full package. He’s joined by Navid Sole, Bethan Kershaw, Pete Wicks, Laura Anderson, and more famous faces on Celebs Go Dating series 11.
90 Day Fiance’s Ronald is single a year since he debuted new girlfriend

Ronald Smith is best known for sharing his relationship story with Tiffany Franco on 90 Day Fiance. Since their August 2021 split, he has been very active on social media, and has now declared himself as single. The South Africa native first went public with a new romance in November...
Ekin-Su’s grandmother meeting Davide was her ‘pinch me’ moment

Love Island winner Ekin-Su said Davide meeting her grandmother was her ‘pinch me’ moment in the couple’s new TV show while she loved meeting his grandparents, the Daily Mail reports. Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had a rough ride in the villa but, following their Love Island...
Kim Kardashian’s strict rules – ‘Wild room’ in white mansion to Kanye’s mistake

Kim Kardashian has an incredibly strict set of rules for everyone who enters her all-white mega mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles. Kardashian used to share the home with ex-husband Kanye West, the pair worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interior of the home. Following their divorce, Kim paid Kanye to have sole ownership of the mansion, where she continues to live with their children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
RHOCH star Rachel Lugo worries about putting her kids’ lives on camera

EXCLUSIVE – Real Housewives Of Cheshire (RHOCH) star Rachel Lugo sat down with Reality Titbit to discuss The Real Housewives Of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising coming to ITVBe. The glamorous housewives of Cheshire are squeezing in one last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas and taking to the seas to cruise around Mexico in luxurious style. Guest Housewives Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee are set to make one hell of a surprise return as they travel from port to port in search of sun, sea and fun.

