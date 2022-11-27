Read full article on original website
Kelly Williams
3d ago
I've been to other states to where the DHHR PAYS a lot more to people's needs it's easier to get help . DHHR PAYS for Adults eye glasses and such I just don't understand why WV can't get the same services as other states? There is a lot less people in the state of WV so there should be as much help or more in this state . In other states they have help for everything !!
Metro News
Health agency continues with restructuring, and secretary says changes will be meaningful
The secretary for Health and Human Resources today clarified some of the organizational changes the agency is making in response to a million-dollar consultant’s report that identified too little strategic communication. Secretary Bill Crouch, during a briefing, described a hiring freeze by the agency as it goes through the...
wfxrtv.com
Delegate Moore Capito launches West Virginia governor bid, Secretary Warner considers run
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s tenure in the state’s top office reaching term limits, the 2024 West Virginia gubernatorial race is guaranteed to have new contenders vying for the job. This morning, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, West Virginia Delegate Moore Capito (R-Kanawha...
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner considering running for governor
The current West Virginia Secretary of State, Republican Mac Warner, announced that he is "giving every consideration" to running for governor in 2024.
Metro News
Governor quietly moves to bring pandemic emergency declaration to an end
West Virginia’s state of emergency over the covid-19 is moving toward an end under a proclamation quietly submitted by the governor earlier this month. Under the proclamation filed with the Secretary of State’s Office on Nov. 12, the pandemic-related emergency declaration would wind down by Jan. 1, 2023.
Metro News
DHHR secretary says empowered deputies will lead to better results
West Virginia’s secretary for health and human resources said the agency has placed a freeze on hiring while working through the recommendations of a recent outside review. “I put a freeze, first of all, on all hiring to do this existing reorganization with existing resources in DHHR,” Secretary Bill Crouch said today on MetroNews’ “Talkline.” “I don’t think we need additional dollars. I don’t think it’s going to cost additional dollars.”
Metro News
Moore Capito, whose name likely rings a bell, says he’s running for West Virginia governor
Delegate Moore Capito, the next generation of a West Virginia political dynasty, says he’s running for governor. “I’m running because I have skin in the game like so many West Virginians,” said Capito, who described spending his life in West Virginia and raising children in the state. “We’re going to pass the torch to a new generation.”
West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency to end January 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A State of Emergency in West Virginia that was first issued in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States will end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation by Gov. Jim Justice. The proclamation, filed on Nov. 12, says a State of Emergency was declared on […]
WSAZ
President Biden approves West Virginia Disaster Declaration
WASHINGTON D.C. (WVVA) - FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has become available to the state of W.Va. to help with recovery efforts for the areas that were affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Fayette Co. from Aug. 14-15, 2022, as well as the areas affected in McDowell Co. from July 12-13, 2022.
West Virginia lawmakers created a commission to help struggling coal communities. Gov. Jim Justice still hasn’t appointed members.
Lawmakers who pledged to help communities devastated by the decline of coal passed just one bill creating a commission to facilitate grant funding. Eight months later, Gov. Jim Justice hasn’t appointed a single member. West Virginia lawmakers created a commission to help struggling coal communities. Gov. Jim Justice still hasn’t appointed members. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia senator pushing for more investigation into fentanyl sales on the dark web
A West Virginia Senator is pushing for more investigations into fentanyl trafficking happening on the "dark web."
Make sure your address is included on new broadband map
The Federal Communications Commission has released a new map, but the West Virginia Office of Broadband and Gov. Jim Justice are asking residents to double check their location.
wvpublic.org
DHHR Responds To Patient Mistreatment Allegations And New Project Aims To Boost Civic Empathy, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, William R. Sharpe Hospital is a state-run facility for patients with mental illnesses. Some have raised concerns about the care provided at the hospital and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch came into our studio to respond. News Director Eric Douglas sat down with him last week.
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
Metro News
DHHR takes first organizational change, but legislative scrutiny seems unlikely to abate
The Department of Health and Human Resources started acting on the million-dollar recommendations of an outside adviser today by boosting an in-house attorney to a deputy secretary role. More moves could still be to come, but there’s still a big outstanding question about whether internal staffing changes will placate legislative...
2 West Virginia counties approved for federal disaster aid
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fayette and McDowell counties in West Virginia have been approved for federal disaster assistance after flooding this summer, according to FEMA. FEMA announced President Joe Biden approved federal assistance funding for the State of West Virginia to supplement local recovery efforts in some areas of the state that were affected […]
WVNT-TV
Potential AEP Rate Increase
President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer …. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. USPS reminds citizens of holiday shipping deadlines. The United States Postal Service is going through its peak holiday...
West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday.The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state.Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about...
Metro News
Flu cases on the rise in West Virginia following Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s been an increase in flu cases across West Virginia since the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Flu cases accounted for 8.14 percent of emergency department and urgent care visits for the week of Thanksgiving, which is up...
Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia
A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods. The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
West Virginia Family Resource Centers bringing positive change to communities
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Community Connections, based in Mercer County, is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to improving the lives of children and families on a local, regional, and statewide level. They currently operate five Family Resource Centers in Boone, Greenbrier, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties. Each Family...
