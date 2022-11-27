ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Williams
3d ago

I've been to other states to where the DHHR PAYS a lot more to people's needs it's easier to get help . DHHR PAYS for Adults eye glasses and such I just don't understand why WV can't get the same services as other states? There is a lot less people in the state of WV so there should be as much help or more in this state . In other states they have help for everything !!

Metro News

DHHR secretary says empowered deputies will lead to better results

West Virginia’s secretary for health and human resources said the agency has placed a freeze on hiring while working through the recommendations of a recent outside review. “I put a freeze, first of all, on all hiring to do this existing reorganization with existing resources in DHHR,” Secretary Bill Crouch said today on MetroNews’ “Talkline.” “I don’t think we need additional dollars. I don’t think it’s going to cost additional dollars.”
Metro News

Moore Capito, whose name likely rings a bell, says he’s running for West Virginia governor

Delegate Moore Capito, the next generation of a West Virginia political dynasty, says he’s running for governor. “I’m running because I have skin in the game like so many West Virginians,” said Capito, who described spending his life in West Virginia and raising children in the state. “We’re going to pass the torch to a new generation.”
WSAZ

President Biden approves West Virginia Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVVA) - FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has become available to the state of W.Va. to help with recovery efforts for the areas that were affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Fayette Co. from Aug. 14-15, 2022, as well as the areas affected in McDowell Co. from July 12-13, 2022.
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers created a commission to help struggling coal communities. Gov. Jim Justice still hasn’t appointed members.

Lawmakers who pledged to help communities devastated by the decline of coal passed just one bill creating a commission to facilitate grant funding. Eight months later, Gov. Jim Justice hasn’t appointed a single member. West Virginia lawmakers created a commission to help struggling coal communities. Gov. Jim Justice still hasn’t appointed members. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WOWK 13 News

2 West Virginia counties approved for federal disaster aid

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fayette and McDowell counties in West Virginia have been approved for federal disaster assistance after flooding this summer, according to FEMA. FEMA announced President Joe Biden approved federal assistance funding for the State of West Virginia to supplement local recovery efforts in some areas of the state that were affected […]
WVNT-TV

Potential AEP Rate Increase

President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer …. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. USPS reminds citizens of holiday shipping deadlines. The United States Postal Service is going through its peak holiday...
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday.The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state.Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about...
Metro News

Flu cases on the rise in West Virginia following Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s been an increase in flu cases across West Virginia since the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Flu cases accounted for 8.14 percent of emergency department and urgent care visits for the week of Thanksgiving, which is up...
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia

A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods.   The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
