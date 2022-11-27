ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group

By Frank Pizzoli
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dL9Yq_0jOvoKlF00

State Rep. Brian Sims, D-Philadelphia (Courtesy of Sims' campaign)

When F. Scott Fitzgerald mused  that there are no second acts in American lives, state Rep. Brian Sims had not yet been born.

As one of the first out, gay members of the state Legislature, Democrat Sims represented Philadelphia’s 182 nd District from 2012-2022. During the last election cycle, he ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for lieutenant governor, taking second place in the contest.

Sims announced last week that he’s taking on the newly-created position of m anaging director of public policy & government Affairs for Out Leadership, a 98-member business and nonprofit organization urging state-level conversations on LGBTQ+ issues and public policy.

Out Leadership publishes an annual LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index, which last round ranked Pennsylvania 23rd among the 50 states in its assessment of civil rights protections.

Sims’ priority is to “spend the next several months meeting with our organization members,” saying he has “a lot of ideas about what government affairs and public policy can do for all of them on local, state, and national levels.”

His goal is to connect the dots of lobbying and policy in a way that members will be prepared for discussions around queer civil rights in an increasing hostile and violent atmosphere.

“Discrimination and violence against LGBTQ people are on the increase because it is fueled, in part, by legislative attacks in local, state, and national governments,” Sims told the Capital-Star . In the last 18 months, he said, an estimated 162 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in 35 state legislatures in the US alone. In 68 countries around the world, it is still illegal to be gay.

Pennsylvania reflects the trend toward stigmatizing queer sexuality.

Pa. ranks 23rd nationwide for its LGBTQ business climate, new analysis finds

Last June, the Pennsylvania state Senate passed three anti-LGBTQ measures on the same day. One of those measures, House Bill 972, was known as an anti-trans youth sports bill. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the measure when it reached his desk.

Two other anti-gay bills orchestrated through the state’s senate chamber are expected to be reintroduced in the next two-year legislative session.

Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, is a book and educational ban on any materials referencing sexual intercourse.

Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Scott Martin, also a Lancaster County Republican,  is “an expansive gag order for school personnel on LGBTQ issues, forces the outing of vulnerable students to parents or guardians, and creates a private right of action if those terms are violated, among other cruel provisions,” Preston Heldibridle, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress told the Capital-Star. It’s analogous to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

About last weekend’s Club Q mass shooting Sims said, “This horrific attack in Colorado is emblematic of why changes are needed in America’s legislative process.”

Why the LGBTQ community rejected Brian Sims for lieutenant governor | Mark Segal

Sims’ solution is “full federal, civil rights protections for LGBTQ citizens, but they also need to exist on a state-by-state basis, including Pennsylvania.” He’s adamant that the gay community “will continue to see deep rooted discrimination” because haters and discriminators “will figure it out where the cracks are and exploit them.”

Does consideration of anti-gay legislation by Pennsylvania’s, or any, state legislature, create an atmosphere in which violence is normalized?

“It’s amazing how the introduction of anti-gay legislation by any state legislature, creates an atmosphere in which violence is normalized,” Sims said. He worries about the impact on young LGBTQ people “who now hear divisive rhetoric, they know they’re under attack by adult, elected officials who should be looking out for their interests.”

For a decade, Sims had to harvest constituent votes based on his policy positions and, at the same time, hope for dialogue with his elected colleagues. Did his personal experience of being a gay man help him explain to colleagues that demonizing gay people puts them in danger?

“A frustrating thing that I learned about the majority of my Republican House colleagues is that, I think, they do believe in equality. That is not an easy thing for me to say, Sims admitted, “having spent a decade begging and pleading, sometimes yelling and screaming, trying to make connections that would create more understanding, a little bit of empathy for LGBTQ people, hoping my colleagues would vote in a way that respects us. And yet it still didn’t happen.”

Sims is hopeful but clear on how he sees elected officials not responding to the civil rights needs of their constituents.

Red flag laws and the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting

“I never once believed that 100% of my Republican colleagues were anti-LGBTQ, even if they voted that way. Their endgame of never voting in favor of gay civil rights means “they’re just facing their own political reality.” That said, Sims explains that he’s not “giving them the benefit of the doubt.” He thinks their anti-gay votes represents “pure cowardice, pure political calculating” that has to do with the makeup of our legislature and their voters in home districts.

“My colleagues feel as emboldened as ever to vote as heinously as they have, even if they don’t feel that way themselves,” he added.

He mused that the staunch, GOP anti-gay base appealed to as queer issues animated the last election cycle may become less important. “With the Trump era reaching its legal conclusion, and less need for elected officials to coattail, legislators may soften their positions here in Pennsylvania and in state houses nationwide.

The post Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 16

Patricia Sottile
3d ago

This bigot should be in jail for hate crime after he attacked innocent children and a old woman if that were a straight man he be in jail . I’m sick of these people getting special treatment and not getting arrested for their hate.

Reply
6
Joe Shabotnik
3d ago

In other words, he ran for office and won, now its time to take the bag via selling access to himself under the cover of the private sector....only in America!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Senate approves rules for impeachment trial, invites House to present articles against Krasner

Beginning its constitutional role in the impeachment process against Philadelphia’s top prosecutor on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Senate approved two resolutions setting rules for the rare and lengthy process and formally inviting the House of Representatives to deliver the articles to the upper chamber. The post Pa. Senate approves rules for impeachment trial, invites House to present articles against Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race

Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law. It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. abortion advocates celebrate Democratic wins, but efforts to expand reproductive care continue

Advocates are celebrating a series of wins after the Nov. 8 general election — an incoming Democratic executive branch and electing candidates who vowed to protect abortion access — but their efforts to expand and secure reproductive care in the commonwealth aren't over. The post Pa. abortion advocates celebrate Democratic wins, but efforts to expand reproductive care continue appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

'We're going after the system': Why Pa. activists see Capitol reform opportunities in '22.

Rabbi Michael Pollack wants to end "legalized bribes" in the commonwealth's Capitol — and members of his organization see reasons for optimism in the coming year. Pennsylvania legislators and other officials are not barred from accepting meals, hotel stays and gifts of all varieties from lobbyists under existing law. Pollack and other members of his nonprofit MarchOnHarrisburg organization believe this creates conflicts of interest and a culture of dishonesty in Harrisburg that has an impact on the entire commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?

Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy