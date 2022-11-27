Early voting begins in some Georgia counties as Warnock and Walker sprint to Dec. 6 runoff

Read full article on original website
KOCO
Dozens of tribal leaders to gather in Washington, D.C., for White House Tribal Nations Summit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of tribal leaders will gather Wednesday in Washington, D.C., for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. The Muscogee Creek Nation said because of decades of forced assimilation, native languages are at risk of being lost and resources need to be made available to ensure they survive.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmakers react as US Senate to cast final vote on bill that protects same-sex marriage
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers reacted as the U.S. Senate will cast their final vote on a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. On previous votes for the same bill, all of Oklahoma’s congressional delegates have voted "no." Those KOCO 5 spoke with in Oklahoma, on either side of the issue, weren’t thrilled about the bill.
