Early voting begins in some Georgia counties as Warnock and Walker sprint to Dec. 6 runoff

U.S. Senate passes 'Respect for Marriage Act'
On Tuesday, U.S. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey released the following statement on the Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. “The right to marriage is sacred and one that should be afforded to every American. At a time when personal rights and freedoms are increasingly under attack, the Senate has taken action to protect Americans’ right to marry whom they love.
House Republicans in PA pushing to replicate 'Freedom Caucus'
Some House Republicans in Pennsylvania are pushing to replicate the Conservative-leaning 'Freedom Caucus' in Congress at the Statehouse in Harrisburg. Congressman Scott Perry heads that group in the U.S. House and was on hand for the announcement of a PA 'Freedom Caucus' by a number of State House Republicans. York...
