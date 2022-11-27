Read full article on original website
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Weekly
Bonita Holiday Fair returns Dec. 16
The Bonita Holiday Fair returns for its second year from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1 on the grounds of the Bonita Springs Poker Room (formerly the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track) at 10601 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. Hours will be Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., Fridays from 5-11 p.m., Saturday,...
Florida Weekly
Kava Culture opens at Miromar
The latest bar to open at Miromar Outlets is alcohol free. Kava Culture Kava Bar has opened, serving all natural botanical cocktails that deliver a booze-free buzz. The bar also will serve sparkling teas on tap by its sister brand, Botanical Brewing Company. Advocates for kava, a root from the...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach Art Association and Gallery plans to rebuild following Hurricane Ian
The Fort Myers Beach Art Association and Gallery plans to rebuild following irreparable damage to its building during Hurricane Ian. . The art association has been part of the community for 71 years as an all-volunteer member-operated, nonprofit art association. Starting out as a chickee hut, the gallery was home to famous artists workshops, classes, indoor painting groups and shows.
WINKNEWS.com
Hide-N-Seek Santa returns to Cape Coral
Secret Santa with a twist is back in Southwest Florida. Cape Coral’s Hide-N-Seek Santa is back again for the second year in a row with the hope of bringing the community closer together. It is hide-and-seek, holiday style. Santa’s helpers in Cape Coral are hiding new, unwrapped gifts around...
WINKNEWS.com
Season of Savings: Shop for less at Habitat for Humanity ReStores
Recovering from Hurricane Ian and record-high inflation have combined to create tight budgets for Southwest Florida families, but shopping at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores can help stretch those budgets and give back to the community at large. Pre-loved holiday decor, used exercise equipment and previously owned clean furniture at...
WINKNEWS.com
Architect rethinks how to build safe coastal homes in SWFL after Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many have wondered if homes along the coast should even be rebuilt. But one architect believes people will want to live with ocean views no matter what, and that it’s possible to have them if built correctly. Architect Joyce Owens is renowned for...
newsnationnow.com
Fort Myers, Sanibel Island recover after Hurricane Ian
(NewsNation) — Most days it’s hard for Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers to even stomach what his community is going through. “To say I’m proud would be a gross understatement,” Allers said,” “The estimates they’re saying for Fort Myers Beach alone are 2.5 million cubic yards of debris.” It’s been months, and still there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.
WINKNEWS.com
Love Boat Ice Cream expands to downtown Fort Myers, explores franchise opportunities
When Brian Borst bought Love Boat Ice Cream in 2014, he did it without knowing anything about running an ice cream shop. . During the past eight years, learning on the job changed to growing it into Lee County’s burgeoning ice cream empire. . The newest Love Boat Ice Cream opened...
Beloved Sanibel restaurant set to reopen doors Thursday
Inside the Sanibel Grill, preparations that have stood still for two months are moving along once again.
WINKNEWS.com
Poinsettia Christmas tree to return to Fort Myers Beach
A holiday staple is starting to take shape on Fort Myers Beach. The community is taking on the task of building the poinsettia tree in the middle of the debris in Times Square. It hurts Lindsey McDermott to see Fort Myers Beach after Ian. “This is very emotional and a...
WINKNEWS.com
Refurbishing the Big John statue in Cape Coral
A Cape Coral staple, Big John, a statue standing tall outside a restaurant, needs some work done before it can return to its former glory. Recently, Big John is a little closer to the community members than before Hurricane Ian impacted the area. Ralph Sangiovanni, the owner of Razzle Dazzle,...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel continues to work toward bringing its community back to normal
Sanibel was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, and months later, many people still have questions about what is next. The people who live on the island are getting their chance to ask those questions. Sanibel held a meeting and people were able to write down their questions to have them answered.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers post office to return in February
Homeless people are taking shelter outside a post office in downtown Fort Myers. The post office has been closed since Hurricane Ian brought a storm surge to the area. The USPS spokesperson said homeless people are allowed to gather there because it’s the holiday season and many people lost their homes during the hurricane.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County neighbors helping those still struggling after the hurricane
Volunteers in Lee County communities are dropping off supplies to people still struggling from Ian. Ellen Baker reached out to her community, asking people to step up and help those affected by the hurricane. Hurricane season is finally behind us, but there are still reminders of Ian just about everywhere...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Battista Farms in Fort Myers sells for $8.5M
Juniper Landscaping, Bregal Partners and Liberty 44 LLC purchased 19490 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers from Battista Farms for $5.3 million. Lonely Lake LLC purchased 220 acres at 2650 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda from Battista Farms for $3.25 million. Darius L. Cochran with RE/MAX represented Battista Farms and Juniper Landscaping.
WINKNEWS.com
Luxury residential development replacing The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach
A Chicago developer will use the property from The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach, which sold for $7,000,000, to complete a luxury residential development. When people in the area hear about Gulfside Twelve, a new development with prices starting at just under $4,000,000 a unit, they’re concerned about the direction the beach might be heading in.
WINKNEWS.com
How to help local organizations on Giving Tuesday
Whether it’s donating your time or money, lots of people and organizations can use it. Just make sure your money is going to a reputable organization. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has a “Check a Charity” tool to make sure those donations are going to the right place.
Rush to the altar: Local wedding venue thrives amid pandemic, inflation & hurricane
A record number of people have tied the knot this year. Many couples were forced to push back their big day during the height of the pandemic. But now they have another headache: inflation. However, that hasn’t slowed down business for one local venue. NBC2 spoke with the owner...
WINKNEWS.com
FutureMakers Coalition creates job pipeline for Hurricane Ian survivors
We go to the beach for the sun, sand and saltwater, but it’s the people who bring life to Southwest Florida’s beaches and their livelihoods are on the line. Fortunately, FutureMakers Coalition has a job pipeline ready to help hospitality workers. From live music to donating sales, businesses...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism continues to thrive as most hotels reopen
Most Collier County hotels are back to full operation two months after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida. “I don’t want to give [the storm] the benefit of saying its name,” Collier County Tourism Director Paul Biernes said. “… it was really difficult to see a lot of the hotels that were struggling to get back online [after the storm].”
