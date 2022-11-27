Read full article on original website
Where are the criminals in Rochester getting their illegal guns?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a year ago tomorrow the city of Rochester and The ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition agreed to partner with the national Brady Center to analyze the city’s gun crime data. Tuesday night, researchers from the Brady Center answered questions from the coalition about their goals and their efforts so far.
NYS Canal Corp to use new plan to address embankment infrastructure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Canal Corporation will be using a new plan to address embankment infrastructure. The Canal Corp has designed the Earthen Embankment Integrity Program, which will emphasize preserving vegetation and trees and community character. Earthen embankments make up about 130 of the 524 miles of the New York State Canal System with the majority being here in Monroe County.
Local organization brings six new homeless shelters to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Six new homeless shelters will soon be opening in Rochester thanks to a local organization. REACH Advocacy is making it all happen. It’s a group founded by regular citizens, churches and others looking to help the homeless. These new shelters come at a time when city officials...
Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is looking for at least 400 volunteers to ring the bells of the red kettles this holiday season. The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign has started, with close to 50 kettles at retailers across Monroe County. The Salvation Army says only 22% of kettle ringing volunteer jobs have been filled. They’re asking for more volunteers to work 2-3 hour shifts over the next four weeks.
Bruce Popper, well-known Rochester union leader, dies at age 71
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A well-known union leader in our area has died. Bruce Popper was the vice president of the 1199SEIU. He spent his 45-year work career in labor as a rank-and-file member of the union. He later served as area vice president for hospitals in Rochester, Buffalo, and...
City aims to curtail homeless camps and drug activity on Loomis Street with fence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you walk down Loomis street in Rochester you’ll notice a large homeless population, several tents and drugs. It’s a story WHEC has been covering for months now regarding the encampment issue. It has not only become an area for the homeless, but it’s also become a hub for drug use and sales.
Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school
Rochester, N.Y. – An investigation is underway after a loaded revolver was discovered in a school. The Rochester Police Department says a 13-year-old male student brought the gun into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence on Adams Street on Tuesday. The security team recovered the weapon. Police determined another 13-year-old male student was involved, too.
Boys and Girls Club of Rochester Toy Drive: ‘Sometimes this is the only gift they get’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There are all kinds of opportunities to help children get presents this Christmas. For the first time since COVID, the toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is back in person. After years of drive-thru giveaways, the club is collecting toys and then Santa will hand them out to children Dec. 17.
School leaders discuss need for mental health resources
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday to address mental health in schools. Local educator leaders met this morning to talk about the growing need for more mental health resources in schools. They say the pandemic worsened an already prevalent issue. The World Health Organization reports a 25 percent...
Hochul signs legislation to help make 70% of state’s energy renewable by 2030
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the North Country on Wednesday to announce new eco-friendly ways to power our communities. She’s signed legislation to make sure that 70% of our energy comes from renewable sources by the year 2030. The governor says these goals to fight climate change are ambitious but they are doable.
Trash and tents: City working on cleaning up homeless encampments in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police were out Tuesday clearing out a lot in northeast Rochester. A section of Loomis Street has become home to some people, who have pitched tents and moved in their belongings. The City of Rochester is going to build a fence around the lot on Loomis,...
Jefferson Avenue pharmacy busy filling prescriptions after Walgreens closed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been three weeks now since Walgreens closed on Thurston Road in Rochester. It was one of the few remaining pharmacies in the area, and already the community is feeling the effects of its departure. But it’s not all bad news. News10NBC talked to a...
News10NBC Investigates: What happens after RPD confiscates a crime gun?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One alert viewer asked us a good question: What happens to the illegal guns after the police get them? We got into the room with the answer. “What happens in the city affects us out here,” Doug Childs said from his home in Greece. The...
Former Rochester Housing Authority head is going to prison for stealing from non-profits
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The former head of the Rochester Housing Authority will spend six and a half years in prison for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from local non-profits. That’s the sentence a federal judge gave George Moses on Tuesday. Moses was convicted last year on 28 counts...
UPDATE: Missing Irondequoit girl found
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Isabella Davila, 16, is missing from Irondequoit. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a Ying-Yang design on it and black sweatpants. She is 5 foot 9 and about 150 pounds. If you have information that can help to find Isabella, please call 911.
Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill
PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
Dozens of small businesses sell at Rochester’s Holidays at the Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays at the Market, a Rochester tradition of 26 years, kicked off on Sunday. The Rochester Public Market featured dozens of holiday-focused small business vendors. Despite all of this year’s challenges, small businesses and shoppers were eager to get out there and make the most of the holiday season.
Perinton church leader speaks out against racist graffiti on church sign
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search continues for two suspects who, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says, are responsible for spray painting racist graffiti at a Perinton Apartment complex, and at a nearby church. Police noticed the hateful graffiti early Saturday morning as they were next door to the church, dealing with a house that was allegedly set on fire.
Feds: Rochester infant’s suspected fatal overdose triggers investigation into drug trafficking ring
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A six-month-old is Monroe County’s youngest victim of a drug overdose this year. The child was found in an apartment on Jay Street, unconscious and not breathing, on Aug. 1. The child’s grandmother told first responders she had pulled a baggie of heroin from his mouth.
Irondequoit Boys Basketball Coach to retire following 37th season this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Irondequoit High Boys Basketball coach Chris Cardon will close the book on a 37-year career once the upcoming season ends. He felt this was the right time to make the decision. “It takes a lot of energy and time to run a program right way and...
