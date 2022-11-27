ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Where are the criminals in Rochester getting their illegal guns?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a year ago tomorrow the city of Rochester and The ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition agreed to partner with the national Brady Center to analyze the city’s gun crime data. Tuesday night, researchers from the Brady Center answered questions from the coalition about their goals and their efforts so far.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Canal Corp to use new plan to address embankment infrastructure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Canal Corporation will be using a new plan to address embankment infrastructure. The Canal Corp has designed the Earthen Embankment Integrity Program, which will emphasize preserving vegetation and trees and community character. Earthen embankments make up about 130 of the 524 miles of the New York State Canal System with the majority being here in Monroe County.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local organization brings six new homeless shelters to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Six new homeless shelters will soon be opening in Rochester thanks to a local organization. REACH Advocacy is making it all happen. It’s a group founded by regular citizens, churches and others looking to help the homeless. These new shelters come at a time when city officials...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is looking for at least 400 volunteers to ring the bells of the red kettles this holiday season. The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign has started, with close to 50 kettles at retailers across Monroe County. The Salvation Army says only 22% of kettle ringing volunteer jobs have been filled. They’re asking for more volunteers to work 2-3 hour shifts over the next four weeks.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bruce Popper, well-known Rochester union leader, dies at age 71

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A well-known union leader in our area has died. Bruce Popper was the vice president of the 1199SEIU. He spent his 45-year work career in labor as a rank-and-file member of the union. He later served as area vice president for hospitals in Rochester, Buffalo, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school

Rochester, N.Y. – An investigation is underway after a loaded revolver was discovered in a school. The Rochester Police Department says a 13-year-old male student brought the gun into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence on Adams Street on Tuesday. The security team recovered the weapon. Police determined another 13-year-old male student was involved, too.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

School leaders discuss need for mental health resources

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday to address mental health in schools. Local educator leaders met this morning to talk about the growing need for more mental health resources in schools. They say the pandemic worsened an already prevalent issue. The World Health Organization reports a 25 percent...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing Irondequoit girl found

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Isabella Davila, 16, is missing from Irondequoit. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a Ying-Yang design on it and black sweatpants. She is 5 foot 9 and about 150 pounds. If you have information that can help to find Isabella, please call 911.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dozens of small businesses sell at Rochester’s Holidays at the Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays at the Market, a Rochester tradition of 26 years, kicked off on Sunday. The Rochester Public Market featured dozens of holiday-focused small business vendors. Despite all of this year’s challenges, small businesses and shoppers were eager to get out there and make the most of the holiday season.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Perinton church leader speaks out against racist graffiti on church sign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search continues for two suspects who, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says, are responsible for spray painting racist graffiti at a Perinton Apartment complex, and at a nearby church. Police noticed the hateful graffiti early Saturday morning as they were next door to the church, dealing with a house that was allegedly set on fire.
PERINTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy