Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Tina Knowles says Jay Z would succeed as NFL owner
Jay Z has been tipped for success as an NFL team owner by his mother-in-law Tina Knowles. The rapper is rumoured to be interested in becoming a sports magnate and was even said to have met with Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos to discuss a potential bid if the Washington Commanders football team are put up for sale by owner Daniel Snyder.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tish Cyrus dating Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are dating. The 55-year-old music manager and producer - who is the mother of Miley Cyrus - shared a picture of herself and the 'Prison Break' actor, and added a red heart emoji. In a post on her Instagram Story, which has now timed out,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Virgil Abloh's wife was 'happy' to be 'stable partner' in their marriage
Virgil Abloh's wife Shannon was "happy" to be "the stable partner" in their relationship. The late Louis Vuitton designer's widow - who has daughter Lowe, nine, and son Grey, six, with her husband - has reflected on their life together a year after his tragic death aged 41 in November 2021 after being diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma.
Yakima Herald Republic
Emily Ratajkowski felt 'scared' by recent weight loss
Emily Ratajkowski loses "so much weight" when she's unwell. The 31-year-old model has revealed that her weight recently dropped to 100 pounds, and she's described her health woes as "really, really scary". Emily - who has Sylvester, 20 months, with Sebastian Bear-McClard - told the 'High Low' podcast: "I think...
Yakima Herald Republic
A New Era in the Dutton Family Saga: Meet the Key Players of ‘1923’
Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are used to playing straight shooters. But it’s difficult to imagine them both crouched low in the dirt behind a log in a Montana forest, aiming their rifles at a fast-approaching enemy while squibs explode all around them. Now picture them doing that during a grueling 12-hour shoot and you get an idea of what’s at stake for the duo playing ranch patriarch Jacob Dutton and his wife, Cara, in the eagerly awaited Yellowstone prequel 1923.
These unique baby names will be the most popular in 2023
That’s Wilde! The team from the parenting website Nameberry released a list Monday of the 23 baby names it believes will rise to the top in 2023. Forget Olivia, Emma, Liam and Noah, the chief baby names for 2022. Celebrities like Billie EIlish, Dolly Parton and Scarlett Johansson are predicted to make an impact in the coming year. “Billie,” for Eilish; “Jolene,” for Parton’s smash hit; and “Cosmo,” for Johansson’s young son, lead the pack. Additionally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have inspired a generation of parents as “Archie” — the name of their 3-year-old son — lands on the “rising stars” list. Perhaps...
Yakima Herald Republic
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson appear to confirm romance at Knicks game
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson attended the New York Knicks basketball game together on Sunday (27.11.22). The pair seemingly confirmed their romance as they were filmed in the stands looking smitten as they giggled over pints at Madison Square Garden. Ben Stiller sat next to the comedian and his wife...
14 Celebs Who Did A HUGE Favor For Other Celebs Before They Were Super Famous
When Chadwick Boseman was a college student, he couldn't afford to attend the prestigious summer program he was accepted into, so his mentor called up her friend Denzel Washington — who agreed to cover the tuition for Chadwick and his peers.
Comments / 0