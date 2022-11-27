That’s Wilde! The team from the parenting website Nameberry released a list Monday of the 23 baby names it believes will rise to the top in 2023. Forget Olivia, Emma, Liam and Noah, the chief baby names for 2022. Celebrities like Billie EIlish, Dolly Parton and Scarlett Johansson are predicted to make an impact in the coming year. “Billie,” for Eilish; “Jolene,” for Parton’s smash hit; and “Cosmo,” for Johansson’s young son, lead the pack. Additionally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have inspired a generation of parents as “Archie” — the name of their 3-year-old son — lands on the “rising stars” list. Perhaps...

17 MINUTES AGO