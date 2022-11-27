Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow occuring. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:07:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Northwestern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility less than one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Northwestern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 14:58:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-30 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow with blizzard conditions at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Visibility less than one quarter mile at times. Winds gusting to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form.
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds gusting up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 at Livingston and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 18:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions that may quickly become snow-covered when the lake effect snow band moves onshore. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to white out conditions in some areas. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to isolated power outages.
Wind Advisory issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: White Pine County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer, Western Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer; Western Columbia A line of showers with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will impact portions of Berkshire, eastern Columbia and southeastern Rensselaer Counties through 645 PM EST At 537 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers along a line extending from near Stephentown to Livingston. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, pea size hail, and brief heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roads. The line of showers will be near New Lebanon and Hancock around 545 PM EST. Pittsfield around 555 PM EST. Sheffield and Ashley Falls around 615 PM EST. Sandisfield around 630 PM EST. Tolland around 645 PM EST. Other locations impacted by these showers include Glendale, North Hillsdale, Lenox Dale, Harlemville, The Center At Lenox, Dalton, Adams Junction, East Otis, Copake Falls and Otis Wood Lanes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches in the mountains and 2 to 6 inches in the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Peola, Mountain Road, Anatone, and Cloverland Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, and Post Falls. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions into Thursday morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Eastern Grant and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Eastern Grant and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 14:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey Island, and Camano Island, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn and Western Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Sekiu, Clallam Bay, and Joyce. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jackson Hole by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jackson Hole. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
