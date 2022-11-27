Effective: 2022-11-30 16:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, and Post Falls. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions into Thursday morning.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO