There’s a possible new entrant in the 2024 GOP book primary: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Rubio, who finished third in the 2016 GOP primary race, is set to release a new book, titled “Decades of Decadence,” on June 13 with jockeying underway for the 2024 presidential primary. The 272-page book is set to be released by Broadside Books, an imprint of HarperCollins.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO