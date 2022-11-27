ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, IL

St. Dennis, St. Joseph Catholic schools in Lockport to merge next school year

By Alexandra Kukulka, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lk0Rs_0jOvngwu00
St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport will combine as one campus during a transition year for the 2023-2024 school year with the goal of formally creating a regional school including Homer Glen for the 2024-2025 school year. Alexandra Kukulka/Chicago Tribune/TNS

St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport will be combined as a two-campus school for the 2023-2024 school year and will be known as Saints Dennis and Joseph Catholic Academy.

The 2023-2024 school year will be a transition year, with the goal of establishing a regional school serving Lockport and Homer Glen beginning in the 2024-2025 academic year, according to the Joliet Diocese.

In the next academic year, prekindergarten and kindergarten students, and possibly first grade students depending on enrollment, will attend the St. Joseph campus. Students in the remaining grades will attend the St. Dennis campus, according to a news release from the diocese.

“The combination of St. Dennis and St. Joseph schools into a regional Catholic school offers a tremendous opportunity to build upon our academic excellence and expand it to students who have not had access to a Catholic education in the Diocese of Joliet,” said diocese spokeswoman Mary Massingale. “This approach represents a positive step toward increasing enrollment.”

In late July, the diocese began streamlining its operations, including letting go 29 employees at the Blanchette Catholic Center, and created a targeted restructuring committee to review “the vibrancy and sustainability of parishes and schools,” according to the release.

The restructuring committee, which consisted of Bishop Ronald A. Hicks, the eight pastors who are deans of the diocese’s eight deaneries and senior diocesan staff, reviewed statistics, including school enrollment and school and parish financial health, according to the release.

The committee made recommendations and categorized them into three areas: urgent, in the next year and in 2 to 3 years, according to the release.

St. Dennis and St. Joseph schools were placed in the urgent phase because the combined enrollment of both schools remained mostly static or declined, structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost, and staffing needs have struggled with a nationwide educator shortage, according to the release.

After members of the school communities were notified, a Nov. 14 meeting was held during which diocesan representatives shared enrollment trends and financial and structural needs. Parents gave their input on five scenarios: a combined school at St. Joseph; a combined school at St. Dennis; a combined school on both campuses; merging St. Joseph into St. Dennis; or merging St. Dennis into St. Joseph.

Following the meeting, the restructuring committee recommended the combined school using both campuses with the hope of turning the campuses into a regional school serving Homer Glen as well in the 2024-2025 school year. While Homer Glen has two parishes, Our Mother of Good Counsel and St. Bernard, it does not have a Joliet Diocese Catholic school presence, according to the release.

Over the next 6 months, members of both school communities will determine staffing needs, curriculum, athletics and extracurricular activities, integration of school traditions and financial structure for the 2023-2024 academic year, according to the release.

In the next school year, the diocese will seek input from parents, students, faculty, pastors and parish leadership from Homer Glen to develop Saints Dennis and Joseph Catholic Academy, which would be governed by a board of directors, into a regional school with a new name and new identity at the start of the 2024-2025 academic year, according to the release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Our Lady of Angels Nurses Hold Meeting At Joliet Library Wednesday Night

Nurses are reaching out to the community to help keep Our Lady of Angels open. A fundraiser will be held on November 30th at the Joliet Public Library on Black Road at 6:30pm. The meeting is open to the public. Family members of OLA patients are expected to attend. As first reported on WJOL in October, OLA was said to be closing at the start of the year. Residents were not told officially until a few weeks later. Meanwhile, the Sisters of St. Francis that currently reside there were quietly told they would be moving.
JOLIET, IL
97X

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Palos Heights, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Oak Lawn Community High School basketball team will have a game with Chicago Christian High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
OAK LAWN, IL
wjol.com

Naperville Resident Gets 18 Months Probation For January 6 Role

A Naperville woman is sentenced to 18 months of probation for entering the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot. Dawn Frankowski also must serve 100 hours of community service. The 54-year-old defendant was arrested last September and charged along with David Wiersma of Pose, who also was sentenced to 18 months of probation. Both pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Illinois state representative, Chicago city executive Eugene Barnes dies at 91

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is remembering longtime Illinois state Rep. Eugene Barnes.Barnes died Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 91 years old.Barnes served four terms in Springfield, representing the South Side of Chicago. He helped form the influential Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, and sponsored the first Illinois Lottery legislation.As chairman of the state House of Representatives Appropriations II committee, Barnes led the effort to secure funds for the first buildings on the Chicago State University campus. He also authored legislation requiring medical students who received state scholarships to work in medically underserved communities after they graduated.Barnes resigned his state House seat...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Last Week for Yard Waste Pick Up in Joliet is December 5-9

The City of Joliet has announced that the last week for yard waste pick up is December 5-9, 2022. Yard waste pick up occurs on the same day as scheduled garbage pick up. Yard waste containers should be placed at the curb or alley alongside garbage carts before 7:00 a.m. the day of collection.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three candidates file for Oswego Village President; nine file for village trustee

Three candidates have filed nominating petitions for the office of Oswego Village President. Monday was the filing deadline. Announcing a bid for reelection is current Republican Village President Troy Parlier, of Carnation Drive. He'll be challenged by Republican Brian Thomas, of Spencer Lane, who is currently a village trustee. Ryan Kauffman, of Nottingham Court, filed to run for village president as a Democrat.
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Totals for Cook County, Chicago midterm elections are in – Here are the numbers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting vote totals in Cook County and Chicago in the midterm elections.Cook County certified its election results Tuesday.In Cook County and Chicago Gov. JB Pritzker got nearly 74% of the vote, while republican challenger Darren Bailey got about 24%.Here in Chicago, more Chicagoans voted in this midterm than in 2006, 2010, and 2014.Nearly 715,000 ballots were cast - that's 46 percent of registered voters.More than half of the ballots were cast on election day, 24% were cast early in person and 22% voted by mail.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Pedestrian hit by Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted. Train No. 634 and 638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago. Arlington Heights police are warning residents to avoid the railroad crossing at Ridge Road and Northwest Highway. Northwest Highway remains open while Ridge Road is shut down at the tracks. Extensive delays are expected. 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy