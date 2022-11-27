ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Highschool Basketball Pro

Beulaville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The White Oak High School basketball team will have a game with East Duplin High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
WHITE OAK, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. Here’s how to avoid that dreaded holiday debt. Before you head out to do some...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Male shot to death in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
KINSTON, NC
delawarevalleynews.com

Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info

Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newbernnow.com

Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert

By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
NEW BERN, NC
Daily Voice

Warminster Dad-To-Be David Hope Dies, 28

Newlywed, expecting father and Bucks County native David Hope died on Saturday, Nov. 19. He was 28. Born in Warminster, Hope was a 2013 graduate of William Tennent High School, and worked as a team manager at a Sherwin-Williams paint store in Philadelphia, his obituary says. Hope had just married...
WARMINSTER, PA
WNCT

Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston police charge man with shooting woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend. Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female. Officers responded around 9:45...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston Mayor and police chief react to string of weekend shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Frustration is one of many feelings throughout Kinston, in the wake of three shootings that happened this past weekend. The first shooting happened Saturday night at 800 Herbert Drive, where police arrested and charged 40-year-old Christopher Gordon with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman.
KINSTON, NC

