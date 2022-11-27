Read full article on original website
Senior LB Xavier Smith says he will not play in ECU’s bowl game
East Carolina will be without one of its most experienced players entering the bowl game. Fifth-year senior and veteran linebacker Xavier Smith shared on social media Tuesday that he will not play in the team’s postseason contest due to “circumstances I’ve been placed in beyond my control.”
Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina
South Carolina got its first win of the season under new head coach Erik Martin by taking down East Carolina. The post Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
fastphillysports.com
A BIG 5 DOUBLEHEADER AT THE PALESTRA, AND ALL’S RIGHT IN FRAN DUNPHY’S WORLD!
If there is a Philly guy alive who understands the importance of the Big 5 and what it has meant to this basketball-crazy town, it’s La Salle coach Fran Dunphy. He grew up in Drexel Hill and took public transportation to the Palestra. Then he played at LaSalle. Followed...
Beulaville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WITN
Sports Spotlight - New Bern’s Herring sets school record for touchdowns in a game in state playoffs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football regional championships are Friday and for the second time in the last three seasons New Bern will play for a spot in the state finals. In large part to a special senior running back, Aronne Herring. We feature him in this week’s...
carolinacoastonline.com
New Bern looking to go to seventh football state final in program history
The New Bern football team will put its unbeaten 14-0 record on the line Friday night when it fights for the right to go to the state final in an east regional final matchup up with Millbrook (13-1). The Bears have been to six state championship games in their history,...
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. Here’s how to avoid that dreaded holiday debt. Before you head out to do some...
WITN
Male shot to death in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
delawarevalleynews.com
Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info
Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
WITN
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
newbernnow.com
Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert
By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
Local teen and her dog win big at National Dog Show
15-year-old Natalia Backos and her six month old Parson’s Russell Terrier Boozer took “Best of Breed” at Kennel Club of Philadelphia. She and Boozer took home a total of $5,500 in scholarships.
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
Warminster Dad-To-Be David Hope Dies, 28
Newlywed, expecting father and Bucks County native David Hope died on Saturday, Nov. 19. He was 28. Born in Warminster, Hope was a 2013 graduate of William Tennent High School, and worked as a team manager at a Sherwin-Williams paint store in Philadelphia, his obituary says. Hope had just married...
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
WITN
Kinston police charge man with shooting woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend. Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female. Officers responded around 9:45...
2 in hospital after targeted shooting at eastern NC mall; suspect at-large
After officers arrived, they found two men shot near the American Eagle inside the Greenville Mall.
WITN
Kinston Mayor and police chief react to string of weekend shootings
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Frustration is one of many feelings throughout Kinston, in the wake of three shootings that happened this past weekend. The first shooting happened Saturday night at 800 Herbert Drive, where police arrested and charged 40-year-old Christopher Gordon with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman.
