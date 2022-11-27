Read full article on original website
Related
Griezmann helping France teammates shine at World Cup
Antoine Griezmann is relishing his new role helping others at the World Cup rather than worrying about scoring for France
Louis van Gaal refuses to rule out taking vacant Belgium job after World Cup
Louis van Gaal insists he is not looking past the World Cup before the Netherlands’ clash with the USA in the last 16, but he did little on Friday to shoot down the possibility of a switch to Belgium after the tournament. The Dutch manager faced more questions about...
thescorewi.com
Transfer Talk: Real Madrid shift focus to Fernandez as Bellingham looks doubtful
As Jude Bellingham looks destined for the Premier League, Real Madrid see Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez as a substitute. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Ghana vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and updates as De Arrascaeta nets twice after Ayew penalty miss
Ghana play Uruguay in the World Cup Group H decider at Al Janoub Stadium.The Black Stars are seeking “revenge” and labelled Luis Suarez as the “devil” after conceding a penalty for handling in the penalty area during their quarter-final at the 2010 World Cup, only for Asamoah Gyan to miss the spot-kick and the South Americans to advance on penalties.But Suarez maintains a desire for revenge can be “counter-productive” with his country desperate to win after defeat to Portugal, while Otto Addo’s side are buoyed by a thrilling win over South Korea.Mohammed Kudus could be the hero for the...
thescorewi.com
The seven tendencies Messi displayed against Poland
It’s hard to focus on one player for 90 minutes, but Gab Marcotti watched exclusively Lionel Messi take on Poland. What did he learn about the GOAT?
Comments / 0