ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The 26 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts

Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
New York Post

Best Chewy Cyber Monday deals 2022: Spoil your pets right now

For those that don’t speak dog, that means, “Go shop at Chewy right now for Cyber Monday savings!”. All kidding aside, Cyber Monday is in full swing at Chewy, the pet supply superstore for cats, dogs, smaller animals and more. Right now, there are plenty of unique offers on the table, from dog and cat deals for up to 50% off, to discounts on medications that your pets need that you can now save some cash on.
People

Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is So Soft, Over 52,000 Shoppers Love It — and It's Just $8 for a Little Longer

It's your last chance for serious Cyber Monday savings The holidays are here, which means your social calendar is likely filling up before your very eyes. If you're already ticking off the boxes on a growing to-do list that includes holiday shopping, traveling, running errands, and the like, then chances are you appreciate a comfortable, effortless outfit as much as we do.  One fashion essential to have on hand: Amazon's best-selling sweatshirt, the Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt, which was quietly marked down by 50 percent as a last-minute...
CNET

Want to Save on Heat? Try This Simple Home Upgrade

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
CNET

Snag up to 63% Off DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means there are deals still available after Black Friday at great discounts. Right now, Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal for up to 63% off DeWalt tools and accessories, just in time for your next home improvement project.
SheKnows

This Super-Plush Pet Bed With Over 52,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Ultimate Snuggle Spot for Dogs & Cats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most pet parents would do anything to make sure their fur baby is as comfortable as possible (*cough cough* including letting them sleep with you in bed *cough cough*). But this faux fur calming bed is so cuddly and cozy, your pet may decide that their bed is actually way comfier than yours — and best of all, you can get it on sale right now.
petpress.net

5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Cutest Curly Pets

Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
NBC News

The MyQ Smart Garage Control is on sale for only $17 this Black Friday

From home items to beauty finds and tech items, there are tons of good deals to be had during Black Friday. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. With so many deals available, it’s a great time to consider buying items that can help you turn your house into a smart home.
Autoblog

Best Cyber Monday deals on car jump starters

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Cyber Monday deals have finally started to pop up. Get a jump start on your Cyber Monday savings with these awesome portable jump starter deals. Check out this list below with some of the best we could find. We'll be keeping this page updated up to and throughout the big day as well, so check back often!
Autoblog

Save up to $240 on new tires with these Cyber Monday tire deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The best time to buy new tires is when they're on sale. Luckily, there are a handful of Cyber Monday deals to be had at Tire Rack, Walmart, and Amazon. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. Many of these are expiring soon so don't wait!
lootpress.com

Have a Paw-ly Jolly Christmas at PetSmart with Free In-Store Santa Photos

PetSmart is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life for pets and pet parents alike with an opportunity to meet Santa and pose for a photo with Kris Kringle himself. All PetSmart stores nationwide are offering this ho-ho-holly jolly photo experience on Dec. 10 and 11, and 17 and 18. Reservations are required and open to the public on Dec. 5. Pet parents can find more information on their local Santa Photo Day event and book an appointment at PetSmart.com/SantaPhotoBooking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy