'Tis the season for food, family, fun, and frenzied gift-giving, but Santa can't very well afford presents without a little side hustle! Food and energy prices, a looming rail strike, and ever-rising interest rates have everyone worried about the bottom line. That's why we put extra work into researching our Week 13 NFL best bets, providing you with the moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets we think give you the best chance of making some much-needed moolah.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO