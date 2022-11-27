ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Bergen County Dad's Aggressive Brain Cancer Started As Confusion, Pounding Headache

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

One day, Richie Nelson was enjoying summer with his wife and young boys.

The next, he was being airlifted to a hospital where he'd undergo emergency brain surgery, to remove the tumor that had been causing confusion and a massive headache for weeks.

The 39-year-old dad from Norwood has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer that has turned his life upside-down. Much of the future is unknown for Nelson and his family, which is why his wife, Jenny Bertolini, says these days, they're focused on the here and now.

"We don't know what tomorrow brings," said Bertolini, trying her best not to become emotional on a phone call with Daily Voice. "We're sharing our story to show that this came out of the blue for us, and we want to show others the importance of cherishing every moment."

More than $72,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Nelson's family as of Saturday, Nov. 26. Nelson is his family's primary source of income, working as the service director for Mercedes Benz of New Rochelle, but has been out of work since early September.

Bertolini was the first to notice a shift in her husband's behavior over the summer, she said. He seemed to be very forgetful, and had an unusually slow response time during conversation.

Bertolini really started to worry when Nelson began confusing their sons, 2-year-old RJ and 9-month-old Evan. An appointment with a neurologist was what Nelson needed, Bertolini knew, but all the doctors were booked up until November.

Waiting for a doctor simply wasn't in the cards for Nelson, whose health continued to decline, rapidly. On Labor Day Weekend, Nelson complained of a pounding and relentless headache. He slept for one day, and then another, and then another.

Bertolini practically begged her husband to seek treatment. And so, he went to an urgent care clinic, only to return home after apparently being told by medical professionals to stay out of the sun.

Nelson's wife knew better than to accept that for an answer, and told her husband to get to a hospital, and it's a good thing he did.

In excruciating pain, Nelson drove himself to Pascack Valley Hospital while a worried Bertolini looked after the boys.

"The hospital staff said 'Why are you here?' and Richie said, 'I don't remember, all I know is my brain hurts,'" his wife recalled.

A CAT scan found a large mass on Nelson's brain, with swelling so severe that Nelson was quickly losing awareness, his wife said.

Hospital workers called Bertolini and insisted she come down. When she showed up, they explained that Nelson would need to be airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center for emergency treatment.

Nelson was put on steroids to reduce the swelling and, days later, underwent emergency brain surgery to have as much of the mass removed as possible.

A biopsy confirmed the mass was a cancerous tumor: Primary central nervous system lymphoma , an aggressive form of cancer that was seriously impacting Nelson's speech and motor skills.

To put it simply, Bertolini says, "It's just basically taking over life — throwing a curve ball, turning it upside-down for the worst."

It hasn't been easy.

Nelson switched over to Memorial Sloane Kettering Center, where he's admitted for a week every other week, as he undergoes chemotherapy. He has to complete a total of eight rounds. After that, they'll look into a stem cell transplant.

"If all of this works, it will help him stay in remission," Bertolini said. "This tumor isn't gone and it's still affecting him. If we stop treating it, it will kill him. We're trying to fight this."

Click here to donate.

Comments / 16

E-Man
3d ago

This is very sad. Just asking because it never mentioned if he got the Covid vaccine shots and boosters. Because it is a big deal if anyone is going to say anything to me.

Reply(1)
6
Related
New York Post

Missing New Jersey woman found dead in neighboring community

A missing New Jersey woman was found dead near her hometown Tuesday after disappearing a day earlier, authorities said. The body of Deanne Dunne, of Ridgewood, was discovered in the borough of Hawthorne, Ridgewood police said in a Facebook post. Hawthorne police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating the death, but Ridgewood police said, at this time, foul play is not suspected. Dunne, 56, was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey Monday, Ridgewood police said in an earlier Facebook Tuesday seeking the public’s help. 
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore

TINTON FALLS, NJ – Police in Tinton Falls are asking the person who initially found Madona, a service dog to come forward and return her to her rightful owner. According to police, a good Samaritan found Madonna wearing a pink harness near Ocean Avenue and Ludlow Avenue in Spring Lake. Despite being microchipped, Madonna’s owner was unable to be contacted at the time of her disappearance. After being released back to the good Samaritan, Madonna was advised to be taken to the SPCA or Humane Society. Unfortunately, this did not happen. Police said security footage is still being reviewed, and The post Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Eyewitness News

Husband, wife in Danbury found dead in apparent murder-suicide

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A husband and wife in Danbury were found dead from a murder-suicide, police revealed on Tuesday. Danbury police said their preliminary investigation found that one of the two shot the other and then turned the gun on themselves. An autopsy is being performed today to help...
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Ridgewood Mom Found Dead In Hawthorne

UPDATE: "Unfortunately, Ridgewood resident Deanne Dunne has been found deceased in the Borough of Hawthorne," Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke announced shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. "The Hawthorne Police are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Passaic County Prosecut…
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily News

Bronx mom described by relatives as obsessed with demons charged with murdering her two young sons

The young Bronx mother described by relatives as obsessed with demons has been charged with murdering her two young sons, police said Monday. Dimone “Brenda” Fleming was charged with two counts of murder Sunday but has not yet been released from St. Barnabas Hospital. She was taken there for psychiatric evaluation after 11-month-old Octavius Canada and 3-year-old Daishawn Fleming were found ...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

An 11-Month-Old Baby And A 3-Year-Old Toddler, Slaughtered

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 1921 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person at 246 Echo Place, located within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old female acting erratic and placed her into custody. EMS...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
415K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy