WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Cold Returns Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures dropping quickly. In the 50s around midnight and dropping into the 20s by the morning commute. The northwest winds will be whipping throughout the day. Winds between 25-35 miles per hour. Along with the flow from the north and west comes a chance for some lake effect snow flurries during the morning and into the early afternoon. High of 32 degrees. Winds NW 25-35 mph.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front tonight; Staying wind Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying very windy with gusts over 30 miles per hour through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will continue into the evening ahead of the cold front. The actual front will work its way across Michiana between 10pm and 1am. Along the cold front a few heavy showers or a brief thunderstorm are possible. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 50s overnight until the cold front crosses. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the upper 20s by the end of the morning commute. Overnight temps 54 degrees. Winds 10-20 mph.
abc57.com
Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind
After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
abc57.com
Mishawaka traffic disruptions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --Selge Construction Inc. has advised that N Main St will have lane restrictions between Mishawaka Ave and Front St starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30 for emergency sewer structure repairs. Both southbound and northbound traffic will be restricted to one through lane for each direction, due to...
abc57.com
3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
abc57.com
The Holiday Season begins with Elkhart's Annual Winterfest
ELKHART, Ind. --Saturday, December 3, 2022, the annual winter fest will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elkhart. Event highlights include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, downtown merchants' open houses and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.
abc57.com
Join downtown Goshen to warm up and spread holiday cheer
GOSHEN, Ind. --Friday, December 2, 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Goshen, the holidays are early with December First Fridays, with festive events filling an entire evening. Come downtown for a holiday market, photos with Santa, community caroling and tree lighting. Free activities for the youngest family gift-givers will be hosted by...
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka Inn
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters were called to the Mishawaka Inn around 10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a small mattress fire on the second floor and quickly extinguished it. There was smoke throughout the second floor, but the flames were contained...
Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart man
ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Elkhart. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 70-year-old Garvin Roberson, who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 27 at 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6-foot, 3-inch Black male, who weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
abc57.com
South Bend's December First Fridays boasts tree lighting, appearance from Santa
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend is celebrating the holiday season with this year's December First Friday's event, Downtown for the Holidays, on December 2. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. on the Gridiron, where families can enjoy live music, performances, giveaways, and more. At 6 p.m., Santa makes an...
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power announces Transmission Line Project in South Bend, Niles in 2025
Representatives with Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest $41 million for the Transmission Line Project in South Bend and Niles. The project involves the following planned improvements:. Rebuilding about four miles of power line from the FourFlag Substation in Niles to the Indiana State Line. Rebuilding about eight miles...
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Donnell Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash on Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the road, just west of Lewis Lake, at 5:59 a.m. According to the investigation, a Vandalia resident was driving...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County
Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists. It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana.
abc57.com
As online holiday shopping reaches new heights, porch pirate concerns grow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As many say, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” but for some it can be not so wonderful when porch pirates intercept your presents. If you ordered gifts online this year during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’ll want to be alert at your doorstep.
2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons, then hit a tree […]
wkzo.com
Driver in Cass County swerves to miss animal, runs off road, hits tree.
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was injured after she drove off the road and hit a tree while trying to miss an animal. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 on Donnell Lake Street west of Lewis Lake in Penn Township.
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
abc57.com
Visit with the animals at Washington Park Zoo's Wild Winterland event December 3
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will host its Wild Winterland holiday event on Saturday, featuring treats, gifts, and of course, animals. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for kids ages three to 11, and free for kids under...
