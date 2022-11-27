ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Cold Returns Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures dropping quickly. In the 50s around midnight and dropping into the 20s by the morning commute. The northwest winds will be whipping throughout the day. Winds between 25-35 miles per hour. Along with the flow from the north and west comes a chance for some lake effect snow flurries during the morning and into the early afternoon. High of 32 degrees. Winds NW 25-35 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front tonight; Staying wind Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying very windy with gusts over 30 miles per hour through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will continue into the evening ahead of the cold front. The actual front will work its way across Michiana between 10pm and 1am. Along the cold front a few heavy showers or a brief thunderstorm are possible. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 50s overnight until the cold front crosses. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the upper 20s by the end of the morning commute. Overnight temps 54 degrees. Winds 10-20 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind

After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka traffic disruptions

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --Selge Construction Inc. has advised that N Main St will have lane restrictions between Mishawaka Ave and Front St starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30 for emergency sewer structure repairs. Both southbound and northbound traffic will be restricted to one through lane for each direction, due to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

The Holiday Season begins with Elkhart's Annual Winterfest

ELKHART, Ind. --Saturday, December 3, 2022, the annual winter fest will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elkhart. Event highlights include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, downtown merchants' open houses and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Join downtown Goshen to warm up and spread holiday cheer

GOSHEN, Ind. --Friday, December 2, 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Goshen, the holidays are early with December First Fridays, with festive events filling an entire evening. Come downtown for a holiday market, photos with Santa, community caroling and tree lighting. Free activities for the youngest family gift-givers will be hosted by...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka Inn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters were called to the Mishawaka Inn around 10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a small mattress fire on the second floor and quickly extinguished it. There was smoke throughout the second floor, but the flames were contained...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart man

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Elkhart. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 70-year-old Garvin Roberson, who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 27 at 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6-foot, 3-inch Black male, who weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash on Donnell Lake Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash on Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the road, just west of Lewis Lake, at 5:59 a.m. According to the investigation, a Vandalia resident was driving...
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County

Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
CBS Chicago

Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists.  It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana. 
CROWN POINT, IN
FOX59

2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons, then hit a tree […]
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
CROWN POINT, IN

