VPN Cyber Monday Deals 2022: NordVPN, IPVanish, Surfshark, ExpressVPN & More Deals Published by Saver Trends

VANTIVA and Bouygues Telecom Deploy Next-Generation Eco-Designed Wi-Fi 6 Fiber Gateway, Enabling Ultra Broadband Connectivity in the French Market
PARIS - Nov. 29, 2022 - PRLog -- VANTIVA (formerly known as Technicolor) has partnered with Bouygues Telecom – one of the largest global communications service providers in France – to be one of the manufacturers of the Bbox Wi-Fi 6, an eco-designed customer premises equipment (CPE) that supports fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access for Bouygues Telecom's subscribers. The Bbox Wi-Fi 6 is the first Green Product Mark-certified gateway to be certified by TÜV Rheinland for the French market.
