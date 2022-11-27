ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row

Prince William and wife Kate began their first visit to America in eight years Wednesday under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was "really" from. The beginning of the visit -- which comes after racism claims from William's brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan -- was however overshadowed by the resignation and apology of 83-year-old Susan Hussey, one of William's six godmothers.
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C.: AHF Shames Gilead with World AIDS Day Protest, Dec. 1st

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On World AIDS Day, Thursday, December 1 st, advocates and mobilizers affiliated with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host a protest in Washington, D.C. targeting drug maker Gilead Sciences over the Bay Area company’s drug pricing and policies. The Washington protest is part of a series of three same-day protests across the U.S. targeting Gilead’s greed. The nationwide protests will take place the same morning on Thursday, December 1 st, in Washington, D.C. (9:00 a.m. EST), Miami, Florida (11:30 a.m. EST), and in San Diego/Oceanside, California (10:30 a.m. PST). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006171/en/ AHF held earlier protests targeting Gilead Sciences over its greed in its drug pricing and policies, particularly on its HIV and hepatitis C medications. This image is from an AHF protest at Gilead’s headquarters in Foster City, Calif., in October 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

India, US armies hold exercises close to China border

AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
ALASKA STATE
SFGate

Deja vu in Vatican as 'Vatileaks' defendant cited at trial

ROME (AP) — The Vatican tribunal hearing a financial crimes case had something of a déjà vu Tuesday when a high-profile defendant in a previous trial over leaked documents emerged as a key figure in advising the prime prosecution witness to cooperate with prosecutors. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi...

