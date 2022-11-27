WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On World AIDS Day, Thursday, December 1 st, advocates and mobilizers affiliated with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host a protest in Washington, D.C. targeting drug maker Gilead Sciences over the Bay Area company’s drug pricing and policies. The Washington protest is part of a series of three same-day protests across the U.S. targeting Gilead’s greed. The nationwide protests will take place the same morning on Thursday, December 1 st, in Washington, D.C. (9:00 a.m. EST), Miami, Florida (11:30 a.m. EST), and in San Diego/Oceanside, California (10:30 a.m. PST). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006171/en/ AHF held earlier protests targeting Gilead Sciences over its greed in its drug pricing and policies, particularly on its HIV and hepatitis C medications. This image is from an AHF protest at Gilead’s headquarters in Foster City, Calif., in October 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

