Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row
Prince William and wife Kate began their first visit to America in eight years Wednesday under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was "really" from. The beginning of the visit -- which comes after racism claims from William's brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan -- was however overshadowed by the resignation and apology of 83-year-old Susan Hussey, one of William's six godmothers.
Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump's meeting with Kanye a 'mistake'
The incoming Israeli prime minister called Trump's meeting with "Ye," and far-right activist Nick Fuentes, "wrong and misplaced."
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: AHF Shames Gilead with World AIDS Day Protest, Dec. 1st
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On World AIDS Day, Thursday, December 1 st, advocates and mobilizers affiliated with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host a protest in Washington, D.C. targeting drug maker Gilead Sciences over the Bay Area company’s drug pricing and policies. The Washington protest is part of a series of three same-day protests across the U.S. targeting Gilead’s greed. The nationwide protests will take place the same morning on Thursday, December 1 st, in Washington, D.C. (9:00 a.m. EST), Miami, Florida (11:30 a.m. EST), and in San Diego/Oceanside, California (10:30 a.m. PST). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006171/en/ AHF held earlier protests targeting Gilead Sciences over its greed in its drug pricing and policies, particularly on its HIV and hepatitis C medications. This image is from an AHF protest at Gilead’s headquarters in Foster City, Calif., in October 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
Deja vu in Vatican as 'Vatileaks' defendant cited at trial
ROME (AP) — The Vatican tribunal hearing a financial crimes case had something of a déjà vu Tuesday when a high-profile defendant in a previous trial over leaked documents emerged as a key figure in advising the prime prosecution witness to cooperate with prosecutors. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi...
