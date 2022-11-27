Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
After Ohio State win, Michigan shifts focus to Big Ten title game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Not only is Michigan football celebrating another rivalry win over Ohio State, but Jim Harbaugh’s club has to quickly turn its attention to another hurdle. The second-ranked Wolverines will make another appearance in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday (8 p.m., FOX), when...
Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman lead Michigan State’s All-Big Ten selections on offense
Michigan State had four players earn All-Big Ten honors on offense in selections announced by the conference on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named second team by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media while receiver Keon Coleman was a third-team pick by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. Offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were named honorable mention by both the coaches and media.
Michigan basketball falls to No. 3 Virginia, wastes golden opportunity
ANN ARBOR -- It was right there for the taking, an early-season statement over the No. 3 team in the country. Instead, Michigan, which led by double digits in the second half and by one in the final minute, failed to finish strong. The result was a 70-68 home loss...
PointsBet promo RFPICKS14 for Michigan State vs. Notre Dame basketball
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Happy Wednesday college basketball fans. We have the ACC-Big Ten Challenge going on this week, and we are looking at one game in...
#12 Michigan State vs. Notre Dame basketball prediction and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State basketball will take on Notre Dame in South Bend for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night in what should be a...
What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents
Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team offenses
MLive released its offensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Wednesday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between strong-armed quarterbacks, powerful running backs, speedy receivers, punishing linemen and big-legged kickers, there is a lot of talent represented in...
Close loss has Michigan basketball believing it can beat any team in the country
“You just took one of the top teams in the country down to the wire. That means you’re one of the top teams in the country.”. -- Ex-Michigan star Trey Burke’s message to the Michigan Wolverines after their narrow loss to Virginia.
Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal
Michigan State’s lone scholarship kicker on the roster is looking for a new school. True freshman Jack Stone announced via Twitter on Monday night that he will enter the portal and transfer after this semester. Stone, from Highland Park High School in Texas, was listed as the No. 5...
Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State
Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
Tom Izzo on Jaden Akins’ health, ACC/Big Ten challenge finale, Detroit’s Final Four
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will likely be two players down for at least a little bit longer. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins is doubtful to play in the team’s Wednesday game at Notre Dame, Tom Izzo said on Monday. “I’d say it’s doubtful right now because I...
Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents
A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
Michigan State builds depth while shorthanded for three games in Portland
For the second time in three days, Michigan State survived a fraught final minute to escape with a win. And those two escapes gave the Spartans a 2-1 record at the Phil Knight Invitational without two of their best players. Here are three takeaways from Michigan State’s long holiday weekend...
Michigan basketball beats Baylor, wins Gulf Coast Showcase with late comeback
Michigan-Baylor Round Three went to the Wolverines. The Michigan women’s basketball team ended Sunday night’s game with a 20-5 run to beat Baylor 84-75, win the Gulf Coast Showcase, and stay undefeated. Fifth-year senior Emily Kiser scored a career-high 26 points -- 20 of which came in the...
Manchester quarterback Kannon Duffing plays a part in state championship weekend
DETROIT -- The dream of high school football players from around Michigan is to spent part of their Thanksgiving weekend on the turf at Ford Field. That is the aim of 491 teams from around the state who set out in August with the start of practice and battle their way through a season in hopes of playing for a championship.
Heisman Trophy odds updated: Caleb Williams now favored over Blake Corum
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Heading into the season, there were a plethora of Heisman Trophy candidates, and Michigan RB Blake Corum had odds as short as +400...
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 11/27/22
The 2022 high school football season has come to an end. Eight teams walked off the field in Detroit over the weekend with the one trophy they were dreaming about when they first took the field in August for practice, the one they had to battle through a nine-week regular season and a 32-team bracket just to get their hands on.
Meet the 2022 Jackson-area Dream Team on offense
JACKSON – As we have now reached the end of the 2022 football season, it is time to look back on some of the best of the best on area teams. In a season in which new coaches took teams to new heights, Napoleon had its best season in school history and Lumen Christi made it an even dozen state championships, some players stood out.
King’s Tyrone Spencer named Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year
Tyrone Spencer was called to the athletic office on Wednesday afternoon for what he thought was going to be a discussion about championship rings. Considering Spencer had coached the Detroit Martin Luther King football program to a Division 3 state championship victory this last Saturday, it was a logical thing to be called to the office for -- even if he wasn’t in the mood for it.
Dan Campbell on Oxford shooting anniversary: We want you to know we still see you
ALLEN PARK -- On the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell proudly wore the school’s hat to his weekly news conference. The reason was simple. “If you’re outside of that community (that) was directly impacted, you go about your lives...
