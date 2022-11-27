ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

After Ohio State win, Michigan shifts focus to Big Ten title game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Not only is Michigan football celebrating another rivalry win over Ohio State, but Jim Harbaugh’s club has to quickly turn its attention to another hurdle. The second-ranked Wolverines will make another appearance in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday (8 p.m., FOX), when...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman lead Michigan State’s All-Big Ten selections on offense

Michigan State had four players earn All-Big Ten honors on offense in selections announced by the conference on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named second team by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media while receiver Keon Coleman was a third-team pick by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. Offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were named honorable mention by both the coaches and media.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

PointsBet promo RFPICKS14 for Michigan State vs. Notre Dame basketball

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Happy Wednesday college basketball fans. We have the ACC-Big Ten Challenge going on this week, and we are looking at one game in...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

#12 Michigan State vs. Notre Dame basketball prediction and odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State basketball will take on Notre Dame in South Bend for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night in what should be a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents

Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team offenses

MLive released its offensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Wednesday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between strong-armed quarterbacks, powerful running backs, speedy receivers, punishing linemen and big-legged kickers, there is a lot of talent represented in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal

Michigan State’s lone scholarship kicker on the roster is looking for a new school. True freshman Jack Stone announced via Twitter on Monday night that he will enter the portal and transfer after this semester. Stone, from Highland Park High School in Texas, was listed as the No. 5...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State

Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents

A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Heisman Trophy odds updated: Caleb Williams now favored over Blake Corum

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Heading into the season, there were a plethora of Heisman Trophy candidates, and Michigan RB Blake Corum had odds as short as +400...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 Jackson-area Dream Team on offense

JACKSON – As we have now reached the end of the 2022 football season, it is time to look back on some of the best of the best on area teams. In a season in which new coaches took teams to new heights, Napoleon had its best season in school history and Lumen Christi made it an even dozen state championships, some players stood out.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

King’s Tyrone Spencer named Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

Tyrone Spencer was called to the athletic office on Wednesday afternoon for what he thought was going to be a discussion about championship rings. Considering Spencer had coached the Detroit Martin Luther King football program to a Division 3 state championship victory this last Saturday, it was a logical thing to be called to the office for -- even if he wasn’t in the mood for it.
DETROIT, MI

