Idaho murders: Former FBI special agent says investigation shouldn't be 'hampered' because of remote learning
Former FBI special agent says the investigation into the killing of four University of Idaho students shouldn't be hampered due to students learning remotely after Thanksgiving break.
Idaho police say first crime lab results received after student murders
Authorities investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have started receiving results from forensic testing, a state police spokesperson said.
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
Idaho murders: University students, pizza place worker deliver food to police amid investigation
University of Idaho students and a worker from a pizza place started delivering pizza to police as the investigation into the murders of four students continues.
Idaho murders: Law enforcement should not dismiss 'incel' angle, experts say
Authorities have not identified a suspect in the murders of four college students, but some experts say detectives shouldn't discount the killer potentially being an "incel."
Idaho college murders: Slain student's father says she had stalker
Murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves told her dad and friends she had a stalker -- but authorities have been unable to verify the reports.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Idaho Police Admit Still No Suspects in Murder Case Ahead of Vigil
Mystery surrounds the case after the grim discovery that four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds more than two weeks ago.
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
Police calls reporting suspicious people and circumstances poured in last week, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
Father of slain University of Idaho student sheds new light on 911 call for 'unconscious person'
Idaho college victim Kaylee Goncalves' father sheds new light on what happened the morning that four students were slaughtered in their beds yards from campus.
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
Idaho Student murders update: Police say why key details are being withheld from the public
Authorities are withholding key details from the public as they continue to investigate the murders of four University of Idaho students, including information about a suspect profile.
Idaho murders: Was Kaylee Goncalves the killer's main target? Police respond
Police reveal new details about why they believe the slayings of four University of Idaho students in their sleep in mid-November was a "targeted" attack.
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, according to police.
Idaho investigators rule out connection between college murders and other unsolved stabbings
Detectives looking into a quadruple homicide of a group of University of Idaho students have ruled out a connection between the attack and two other similar stabbings.
Steve Goncalves, father of Idaho murder victim, speaks out as police try to find a suspect
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, shared his thoughts on the Idaho murder investigation and the hunt for the killer on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Idaho murders: Prosecutor spotted at police headquarters on Thanksgiving as hunt for campus killer intensifies
Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson visited Moscow police headquarters on Thursday, although authorities downplayed his holiday presence.
Idaho college murders: Police investigating tips that one victim had a stalker, but haven't verified info
Idaho police have "looked extensively" into tips that one of the victims brutally murdered at the University of Idaho had a stalker, but have not verified the information.
