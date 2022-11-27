Read full article on original website
Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row
Prince William and wife Kate began their first visit to America in eight years Wednesday under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was "really" from. The beginning of the visit -- which comes after racism claims from William's brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan -- was however overshadowed by the resignation and apology of 83-year-old Susan Hussey, one of William's six godmothers.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: AHF Shames Gilead with World AIDS Day Protest, Dec. 1st
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On World AIDS Day, Thursday, December 1 st, advocates and mobilizers affiliated with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host a protest in Washington, D.C. targeting drug maker Gilead Sciences over the Bay Area company’s drug pricing and policies. The Washington protest is part of a series of three same-day protests across the U.S. targeting Gilead’s greed. The nationwide protests will take place the same morning on Thursday, December 1 st, in Washington, D.C. (9:00 a.m. EST), Miami, Florida (11:30 a.m. EST), and in San Diego/Oceanside, California (10:30 a.m. PST). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006171/en/ AHF held earlier protests targeting Gilead Sciences over its greed in its drug pricing and policies, particularly on its HIV and hepatitis C medications. This image is from an AHF protest at Gilead’s headquarters in Foster City, Calif., in October 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history
President Biden, while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior on Wednesday, all but claimed to be the greatest president in U.S. history.
Amazon deforestation in Brazil remains near 15-year high
Rio De Janeiro (AP) — Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon slowed slightly last year, a year after a 15-year high, according to closely watched numbers published Wednesday. The data was released by the National Institute for Space Research. The agency’s Prodes monitoring system shows the rainforest lost an area roughly the size of Qatar, some 11,600 square kilometers (4,500 square miles) in the 12 months from August 2021 to July 2022. ...
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc. Thierry Breton, the EU’s commissioner for digital policy, told the billionaire Tesla CEO that the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with the new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, set to take effect next year. The two held a video call to discuss Twitter’s preparedness for the law, which will require tech companies to better police their platforms for material that, for instance, promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams. It’s part of a new digital rulebook that has made Europe the global leader in the push to rein in the power of social media companies, potentially setting up a clash with Musk’s vision for a more unfettered Twitter. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said Wednesday that an investigation into Musk’s $44 billion purchase was not off the table.
