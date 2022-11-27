Expect ‘acoustically alive’ concert at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with presentation of Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Stella Mae Bellard, 93, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in a Lafayette hospital. She was a native of Church Point and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 50 years before recently moving to Lafayette. Stella was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur where she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters. She had served as a volunteer with Holly Hill Nursing Home, previously served on the board of directors for CARC, and was very instrumental in helping start the special needs program at Frasch Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting and spending time with her family.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO