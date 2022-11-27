Expect ‘acoustically alive’ concert at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with presentation of Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Welcome the Christmas season at free events throughout December at Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center
Mark Saturdays in December for a “fruitful” Downtown Lake Charles family shopping experience, Christmas card crafting, storybook time and snowglobe gazing. Matt Young, director of Cultural Affairs for the city of Lake Charles announced the following holiday-themed happenings at the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St., Lake Charles.
Lake Charles American Press
At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food
Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
Lake Charles American Press
Snow returns for 2022 Christmas Under the Oaks
Don’t merely dream of a white Christmas. See snow. In Sulphur on Saturday, Dec. 3, bundle up and bring the family out to Sulphur’s largest and merriest celebration of the year, Christmas Under the Oaks, a community endeavor from Brimstone Historical Society, City of Sulphur and Sulphur Parks and Recreation.
Lake Charles American Press
Holiday Express making stops in DeQuincy, Leesville
Enjoy A Railroad Town Christmas in DeQuincy. The Holiday Express pulls into town there on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. and then it chugs north to the joy of children and adults alike in Leesville on Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. The six-car train is outfitted, inside and...
Lake Charles American Press
Doris B. Ivey
Doris B. Ivey, 77, of DeQuincy, La. passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Christus St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born to her late parents, Jesse and Lorena Bunch on May 8, 1945 in Sulphur, La. She was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in DeQuincy. She enjoyed playing board games, cards (especially Skip-Bo), baking and making Christmas candy. Doris loved attending the Hixson-Snider LIFT program and going to the Sr. Center. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and attending Elder Berry.
Lake Charles American Press
Gordon “Sonny” Ellender Steen
Gordon Ellender Steen Jr. was born Dec. 30, 1941 and died Nov. 29, 2022. “Sonny,” as he was known to family and friends, was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Nina Mae Steen. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Steen; his brother,...
Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!
Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
KPLC TV
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eight people were shot at a lounge on Broad Street overnight, authorities said. Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
The Most Expensive Rent Houses In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Everything is sky-high these days. Right? I'm sure I don't need to tell anyone that, but it's true. I just went to Target, I only had a few toiletries and cleaning supplies and my total was $300! Four bags. That's all I had. Wages in many cases are still not...
KPLC TV
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
KPLC TV
Trial underway for man accused of downtown Lake Charles murder in 2017
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The murder trial of Joey Julian is underway. Prosecutors say Julian shot and killed Ernest Miller in downtown Lake Charles in November 2017. He is charged with second-degree murder. In pre-trial hearings, defense attorney Todd Clemons said Julian killed Miller in self-defense. Jury selection began...
KPLC TV
Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month. Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.
Lake Charles American Press
Stella Mae Bellard
Stella Mae Bellard, 93, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in a Lafayette hospital. She was a native of Church Point and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 50 years before recently moving to Lafayette. Stella was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur where she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters. She had served as a volunteer with Holly Hill Nursing Home, previously served on the board of directors for CARC, and was very instrumental in helping start the special needs program at Frasch Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting and spending time with her family.
Police investigating shots fired into Eunice home, Monday night
unice Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Acadia Street, late Monday
Lake Charles American Press
Shooting at Hookah Lounge injures eight
Lake Charles police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting outside of the VVS1 Hookah Lounge that injured eight people. Deputy Chief F. Fondel said when officers arrived at the lounge at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday,the discovered multiple gunshot victims and were told others were transported by private means to local hospitals for treatment.
Sulphur man booked in connection with injured 17-month-old
Deputies were called to a hospital treating the child for a brain bleed; the child was later diagnosed with a fractured skull.
Lake Charles American Press
Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino
At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
KPLC TV
CPSO investigating fight, possible shots fired at Fairview Estates
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that broke out at Fairview Estates on Tom Hebert Road. CPSO received the call in the late hours of November 28. The fight escalated and possible shots were fired, according to CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent....
Possible Tornado Touches Down in Mamou [Video]
We knew there was a good chance of some strong storms rolling through Acadiana today, but there was only a small chance of the real severe stuff. However, it appears the folks near Mamou may have just experienced what many of us dread -- a tornado. While it is yet...
