Lake Charles, LA

Expect ‘acoustically alive’ concert at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with presentation of Handel’s ‘Messiah’

By Crystal Stevenson
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Lake Charles American Press

Welcome the Christmas season at free events throughout December at Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center

Mark Saturdays in December for a “fruitful” Downtown Lake Charles family shopping experience, Christmas card crafting, storybook time and snowglobe gazing. Matt Young, director of Cultural Affairs for the city of Lake Charles announced the following holiday-themed happenings at the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St., Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food

Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Snow returns for 2022 Christmas Under the Oaks

Don’t merely dream of a white Christmas. See snow. In Sulphur on Saturday, Dec. 3, bundle up and bring the family out to Sulphur’s largest and merriest celebration of the year, Christmas Under the Oaks, a community endeavor from Brimstone Historical Society, City of Sulphur and Sulphur Parks and Recreation.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Holiday Express making stops in DeQuincy, Leesville

Enjoy A Railroad Town Christmas in DeQuincy. The Holiday Express pulls into town there on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. and then it chugs north to the joy of children and adults alike in Leesville on Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. The six-car train is outfitted, inside and...
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Doris B. Ivey

Doris B. Ivey, 77, of DeQuincy, La. passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Christus St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born to her late parents, Jesse and Lorena Bunch on May 8, 1945 in Sulphur, La. She was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in DeQuincy. She enjoyed playing board games, cards (especially Skip-Bo), baking and making Christmas candy. Doris loved attending the Hixson-Snider LIFT program and going to the Sr. Center. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and attending Elder Berry.
DEQUINCY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Gordon “Sonny” Ellender Steen

Gordon Ellender Steen Jr. was born Dec. 30, 1941 and died Nov. 29, 2022. “Sonny,” as he was known to family and friends, was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Nina Mae Steen. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Steen; his brother,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!

Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eight people were shot at a lounge on Broad Street overnight, authorities said. Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Trial underway for man accused of downtown Lake Charles murder in 2017

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The murder trial of Joey Julian is underway. Prosecutors say Julian shot and killed Ernest Miller in downtown Lake Charles in November 2017. He is charged with second-degree murder. In pre-trial hearings, defense attorney Todd Clemons said Julian killed Miller in self-defense. Jury selection began...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month. Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Stella Mae Bellard

Stella Mae Bellard, 93, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in a Lafayette hospital. She was a native of Church Point and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 50 years before recently moving to Lafayette. Stella was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur where she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters. She had served as a volunteer with Holly Hill Nursing Home, previously served on the board of directors for CARC, and was very instrumental in helping start the special needs program at Frasch Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting and spending time with her family.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Shooting at Hookah Lounge injures eight

Lake Charles police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting outside of the VVS1 Hookah Lounge that injured eight people. Deputy Chief F. Fondel said when officers arrived at the lounge at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday,the discovered multiple gunshot victims and were told others were transported by private means to local hospitals for treatment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino

At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
WESTLAKE, LA

