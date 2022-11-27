Read full article on original website
Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row
Prince William and wife Kate began their first visit to America in eight years Wednesday under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was "really" from. The beginning of the visit -- which comes after racism claims from William's brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan -- was however overshadowed by the resignation and apology of 83-year-old Susan Hussey, one of William's six godmothers.
Talks begin on disarmament of rebel groups in eastern Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The third round of Congo peace talks facilitated by the East Africa regional bloc opened in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Monday with a plan to discuss reforms that will facilitate disarmament of rebel groups. Kenyan President William Ruto and Burundi’s Évariste Ndayishimiye attended the...
Red, white, blue theme for French White House state dinner
The White House says Thursday's state dinner for the president of France is meant to highlight the ties that bind the United States and its oldest ally
Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history
President Biden, while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior on Wednesday, all but claimed to be the greatest president in U.S. history.
Senegal advances to last 16 at World Cup, beats Ecuador 2-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Senegal can now put the disappointment of 2018 to rest. Kalidou Koulibaly led his team into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday by volleying home the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, four years after the African champions were eliminated from the group stage because of the amount of yellow cards they received.
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc. Thierry Breton, the EU’s commissioner for digital policy, told the billionaire Tesla CEO that the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with the new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, set to take effect next year. The two held a video call to discuss Twitter’s preparedness for the law, which will require tech companies to better police their platforms for material that, for instance, promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams. It’s part of a new digital rulebook that has made Europe the global leader in the push to rein in the power of social media companies, potentially setting up a clash with Musk’s vision for a more unfettered Twitter. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said Wednesday that an investigation into Musk’s $44 billion purchase was not off the table.
