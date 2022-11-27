ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Russia protests pope comments as Vatican seeks to mediate

ROME (AP) — Russia has lodged a formal protest with the Vatican over Pope Francis’ latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine, in which the pontiff blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. The Kremlin’s...
WOWK

Germany seeks to boost immigration of skilled workers

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it plans to ease entry rules for immigrants from outside the European Union to help meet Germany’s demand for skilled workers. Experts say Europe’s biggest economy needs about 400,000 skilled immigrants each year as the country’s ageing workforce shrinks,...
WOWK

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.
WOWK

US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that Russia has abruptly and without explanation postponed the scheduled resumption of arms control talks this week. The State Department said Russia had “unilaterally postponed” a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Egypt and last through next week. It said Russia had promised to propose new dates but had offered no reason for the delay.
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

Railroad unions decry Biden’s plan to block possible strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad unions on Tuesday decried President Joe Biden’s call for Congress to intervene in their contract dispute, saying it undercuts their efforts to address workers’ quality of life concerns, but businesses stressed that it is crucial to avoid a strike next week that would devastate the economy.
WOWK

EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed court to investigate possible war crimes Russia committed in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message that the EU...
WOWK

Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and the Chinese H-6K bombers...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

German parliament labels 1930s Ukraine famine as genocide

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament on Wednesday approved a resolution labeling as genocide Ukraine’s 1930s “Holodomor,” a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution was brought to the lower house, or...
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK

China’s Xi faces threat from public anger over ‘zero COVID’

SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year.
WOWK

Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
WOWK

Australia reduces national terrorism threat to ‘possible’

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s terrorism threat level has been downgraded from “probable” to “possible” for the first time since 2014, the head of the main domestic spy agency said Monday. The defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle East...
WOWK

3 energy companies vying to build new Czech nuke reactor

PRAGUE (AP) — Three energy companies including U.S. Westinghouse, France’s EdF and Korea’s KHNP will by vying to build the Czech Republic’s newest reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power station, authorities said Wednesday, as the country strives to become more energy independent and wean itself of fossil fuels.
WOWK

Israeli filmmaker comments on Kashmir film stoke controversy

NEW DELHI (AP) — Israel’s envoy to India on Tuesday denounced a filmmaker from his country after he called a blockbuster Bollywood film on disputed Kashmir a “propaganda” and “vulgar movie” at a film festival, stoking a debate about recent history that fuels the ongoing conflict.
WOWK

China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday

BEIJING (AP) — A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China’s space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday,. The crew includes a veteran of a 2005 space mission and two first-time astronauts, according to the China Manned Space...
WOWK

UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared Monday that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, describing China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.”. But Sunak...
WOWK

Senegal advances to last 16 at World Cup, beats Ecuador 2-1

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Senegal can now put the disappointment of 2018 to rest. Kalidou Koulibaly led his team into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday by volleying home the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, four years after the African champions were eliminated from the group stage because of the amount of yellow cards they received.
WOWK

Irish watchdog fines Meta 265M euros in latest privacy case

LONDON (AP) — Irish regulators slapped Facebook parent Meta with a 265 million-euro ($277 million) fine Monday, the company’s latest punishment for breaching strict European Union data privacy rules. The Data Protection Commission said Meta Platforms infringed sections of the EU rules, known as the General Data Protection...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWK

UN: Great Barrier Reef should be on heritage ‘danger’ list

PARIS (AP) — A United Nations-backed mission is recommending that the Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites, warning that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action the world’s largest coral reef is in peril. The warning came in a...
WOWK

EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy