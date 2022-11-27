Read full article on original website
Broncos-Chiefs Week 14 Matchup Flexed Out of Primetime
You must take a deep breath to comprehend just how bad the Denver Broncos are this season. The Broncos have poorly performed enough for their Week 14 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, which was supposed to showcase heavyweight NFL poster boy Patrick Mahomes going against Russell Wilson, to be flexed out from the premium national slot.
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday according to their official injury report. Joe Mixon (concussion) and DJ Reader (ankle) were also limited. Josh Tupou (calf) was a full participant. La'el Collins was out due to rest, but he normally misses...
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating. Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).
Patriots-Bills Injury Report: Will Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn Play?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their pivotal Week 13 matchup. The Pats and the Bills are set to square off on Thursday night, Dec. 1. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. While the...
Jaylen Warren Expects to Return for Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren missed the first game of his first NFL season in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, the but the undrafted rookie says he'll be back this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren told reporters in Pittsburgh that he's been cleared to return...
Week 13 Rankings: Quarterbacks
I don't know about you, but I'm sick of Thanksgiving leftovers. I still have the holiday spirit, although it helps to have most of my fantasy teams still playing well and destined for the fantasy postseason. The Eagles are at the top of the charts with a 10-1 record, followed...
Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
‘He’s Very Fast’: Lions React to Jameson Williams First Practice
Rookie Jameson Williams is nearing his NFL debut after missing most of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. He returned to practice last week and could debut either this week or the next. “He’s fast,” Jared Goff told reporters on...
Wednesday Injury Report: Ben Jones Back at His Spot
NASHVILLE – Two games without Ben Jones is a long stretch. The longest any team has endured, in fact. It does not look as if the Tennessee Titans will have to go through a third. Jones was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, according to the first official injury...
Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots pursuit of the postseason may face its biggest potential roadblock when they welcome the reigning AFC East division-champion Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup. Though the health of some key starters already provides adequate adversity for the Pats on Thursday night,...
Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice
The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after consecutive home losses. This week is a chance to regroup as they go back on the road for another primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. As both teams hit the practice field to begin the week of on-field preparation, the...
Major Injury Update on Bucs’ All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the game vs. the Cleveland Browns get away from them late in the 4th quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the game up at 17 and force overtime. In overtime, the Bucs found it difficult once again to get much going on offense and ultimately weren't able to stop the Browns from scoring as they lost 23-17. However, during overtime it seemed like losing the game wasn't the biggest loss they would face as All-Pro offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with what originally seemed like season-ending injury. Luckily, after further evaluation, it came to light that Wirfs injury may not be as serious as originally thought.
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings
It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season. For the Colts,...
OBJ: ‘Out’ Route; Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb: Slidin’ For Charity
While potential Dallas Cowboy Odell Beckham Jr. is making waves, their current star receiver is preparing to make a splash. Beckham - who is being heavily and openly recruited by Dallas - on Sunday was kicked off a flight by airline officials for allegedly being in and out of consciousness and refusing to adhere to safety guidelines. CeeDee Lamb, meanwhile, is acting - on and off the field - more and more like the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver.
Reed Blankenship is ‘Back’ to Bail Out the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - When Reed Blankenship showed up in Philadelphia this summer, he was the last man in the safety group as an undrafted free agent who got $5,000 to sign after a busy career as a five-year starter at little-known Middle Tennessee State. Nick Sirianni had a contact or two...
Bears Report Card: True Talent Level Becomes Apparent
The Bears and Trevor Siemian operated the offense Sunday without injured Justin Fields about as close to the way coordinator Luke Getsy has designed it this year. "Obviously, coming out there and really operating the offense the way we expected him to those first couple drives, it's realy a good sign that he was ready," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of the Bears backup. "He was ready to go. Luke did a nice job preparing him to get ready to go."
