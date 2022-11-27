Read full article on original website
Related
Oracle Fusion Middleware Vulnerability Actively Exploited in the Wild: CISA
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added a critical flaw affecting Oracle Fusion Middleware systems to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog on Monday. The bug, which CISA confirmed has been exploited in the wild, allows unauthenticated attackers with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Access Manager....
Irish data protection commission fines Meta for data breach
Meta has been fined €265 million ($275.5 million) by the Irish data protection commission (DPC) for the data leak suffered by Facebook in 2021 which exposed the data of millions of Facebook users. The Data Protection Commission is also imposing a range of corrective measures on Meta. The fines...
The Dos And Don’ts Of Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is an essential element in today’s world. Whether you’re a regular office worker or a business owner, you must protect your crucial data from would-be hackers and thieves. Unfortunately, many scams work because people don’t know how to secure their private information. However, improving your cybersecurity...
A Business’s Guide To Minimizing Cybersecurity Risks And Threats
With the advent of several innovations, cybersecurity issues have been on the rise, threatening the business industry. Many malicious hackers and other cybercriminals use advanced tools to infiltrate companies’ security systems. However, a single cybersecurity breach may have an astronomical impact on an organization. Aside from operational disruption, it may result in significant revenue loss, stolen client data, and reputational damage.
Attackers abuse TikTok Invisible Challenge to spread info-stealerSecurity Affairs
Threat actors are exploiting interest in a popular TikTok challenge, dubbed Invisible Challenge, to trick users into downloading info-stealing malware. Threat actors are exploiting the popularity of a TikTok challenge, called Invisible Challenge, to trick users into downloading information-stealing malware, Checkmarx researchers warn. People participating in the Invisible Challenge have...
Busy GPUs: Sampling and pipelining method speeds up deep learning on large graphs | MIT News
Graphs, a potentially extensive web of nodes connected by edges, can be used to express and interrogate relationships between data, like social connections, financial transactions, traffic, energy grids, and molecular interactions. As researchers collect more data and build out these graphical pictures, researchers will need faster and more efficient methods, as well as more computational power, to conduct deep learning on them, in the way of graph neural networks (GNN).
In Government, Secure Data Drives the Greater Good
As a key component of President Biden’s December 2021 Executive Order on citizen experience, government agencies must be committed to ensuring an effective, equitable and accountable team that meets the needs of the people. By taking full advantage of the power of data, they can target specific goals to achieve this mission. In fact, this was recently codified as part of the Federal Data Strategy, which serves a stated mission to “fully leverage the value of federal data for mission, service, and the public good.”
New device can control light at unprecedented speeds | MIT News
In a scene from “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,” R2D2 projects a three-dimensional hologram of Princess Leia making a desperate plea for help. That scene, filmed more than 45 years ago, involved a bit of movie magic — even today, we don’t have the technology to create such realistic and dynamic holograms.
Steerable soft robots could enhance medical applications
Borrowing from methods used to produce optical fibers, researchers from EPFL and Imperial College have created fiber-based soft robots with advanced motion control that integrate other functionalities, such as electric and optical sensing and targeted delivery of fluids. In recent decades, catheter-based surgery has transformed medicine, giving doctors a minimally...
Ransomware Gang Takes Credit for Maple Leaf Foods Hack
The Black Basta ransomware group has taken credit for the recently disclosed attack on Canadian meat giant Maple Leaf Foods. The cybercriminals have made public several screenshots of technical documents, financial information and other corporate files to demonstrate that they gained access to Maple Leaf Foods systems. Maple Leaf Foods...
Gmail Updated With Search Improvements, Workspace Apps Get Collaboration Features
Google has announced that it is rolling out updates to its Workspace apps, bringing new features in tow. Google Docs, Sheets and Slides have been updated along with some improvements to Gmail, according to the search giant. Users should find it easier to search on Gmail, while Google Meet will let users share files on chat in Meet, and users can view data easily on the Sheets app. As with previous updates to these apps, Google says that the new updates should already be visible for most users globally, and the arrival of these features should not take more than 15 business days to complete.
Microsoft to head off the EU’s January deadline with concessions to secure its Activision acquisition
Why it matters: Microsoft’s enormous $69 billion offer to acquire Activision Blizzard King is facing harsher scrutiny from regulators worldwide, mainly concerning the future of Activision’s Call of Duty franchise. Reports indicate Redmond will continue offering concessions to speed up the deal. On Monday, sources told Reuters that...
AWS makes a foray into supply chain management
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making a foray into supply chain management with the release of a machine-learning powered cloud application designed to help large enterprises, which often use multiple ERP systems, get a unified view of suppliers, inventory, logistics and other supply-chain related components. The launch of the application,...
YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines
YouTube has removed over 17 lakh videos uploaded from India during the July-September quarter for violating the company’s community guidelines, the Google-owned firm said on Tuesday. “Between July and September 2022, in India over 1.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” YouTube said in the Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the third quarter of 2022.
South Korean Crypto Exchange Upbit Accused of Instigating Token Removal – Featured Bitcoin News
According to the CEO of Wemade, Henry Chang, the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit was the brains behind the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body (DAXA)’s decision to delist WEMIX. The Wemade CEO accused Upbit of applying different standards and of failing to furnish his company with the token supply guidelines.
Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance
Microsoft is likely to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in the coming weeks to stave off formal objections to its $69 billion (roughly Rs. 56,350 crore) bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said. The US software giant and Xbox maker announced the...
Data Shows There’s No Profits Left for Bitcoin Miners That Can’t Obtain Cheap Electricity, Run Efficient Mining Rigs – Mining Bitcoin News
During the last few weeks bitcoin’s cost of production has been higher than the leading crypto asset’s spot market value and in turn, this has put massive pressure on bitcoin miners. On Nov. 30, 2022, statistics show if miners paying for electricity pay roughly $0.12 per kilowatt hour (kWh), only three application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining rigs are profitable. At a rate of $0.07 per kWh, profits begin to increase and data shows 16 different ASIC bitcoin mining devices are profitable with electrical costs at that rate.
JioGamesCloud: Reliance’s New Cloud Gaming Service Now Available in Beta to Everyone
JioGamesCloud is now available for beta early access to everyone. Announced three years ago at a Reliance AGM event, the Indian cloud gaming service attempts to bring high-quality titles to its platform, including the likes of Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, and more. Though to be fair, most of its lineup is unheard of mobile titles. Interested users can sign up for the JioGamesCloud beta programme and test out games from its catalogue, across the JioGames Android app, their web browsers, and the JioFiber set-top box. Games are available to play instantly without the requirement for any downloads, installations, or updates.
New magnetometer designed to be integrated into microelectronic chips
Researchers at the UPC’s Department of Electronic Engineering have developed a new type of magnetometer that can be integrated into microelectronic chips and that is fully compatible with the current integrated circuits. Of great interest for the miniaturization of electronic systems and sensors, the study has been recently published in Microsystems & Nanoengineering.
How VR Is Being Used For Counter-Drone Training
A rise in drone-based warfare highlights the need for counter-drone training solutions. Earlier this month, counter-drone protection company DroneShield announced that it has partnered with Operator, a tactical training solutions provider, to develop a new VR-based training system that will immerse military and law enforcement personnel in a variety of unique scenarios, each with its own customized drone threats.
