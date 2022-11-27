Read full article on original website
South Korean Crypto Exchange Upbit Accused of Instigating Token Removal – Featured Bitcoin News
According to the CEO of Wemade, Henry Chang, the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit was the brains behind the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body (DAXA)’s decision to delist WEMIX. The Wemade CEO accused Upbit of applying different standards and of failing to furnish his company with the token supply guidelines.
Should India Delay CBDC Trials Amid the Ongoing Global Crypto Meltdown? Here’s What Experts Think
India, despite its reluctance to make crypto a part of its financial systems, has shown growth in putting it the country’s fiat currency on the blockchain. The pilot project for India’s digital rupee CBDC went live earlier this month, and around the same time the FTX crypto exchange collapsed, wiping off over $200 billion (roughly Rs. 16,32,940 crore) from the global crypto market. Industry insiders have now weighed in on whether Indians need to link CBDCs to the crypto sector and worry over financial risks amid the ongoing crypto industry meltdown.
Why Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Hits Lowest Point Since 2020
Many crypto investors are still skeptical about the profitability of Bitcoin mining. This is not surprising considering the growing rate of energy prices in recent times. Moreover, the Bitcoin miners’ revenue has been on a downtrend since November 2020. Current Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue. Meanwhile, BTC miners are experiencing...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Cybercriminals Using Fake Sites to Steal Personal Information, IT Security Firm Says
From fake entry permits and betting sites to fake cryptocurrency, cybercriminals have spun all the tricks to lure football fans in the name of the FIFA World Cup, IT security intelligence firm CloudSEK warned on Monday. While India is not part of the FIFA World Cup, the Indian community is...
Data Shows There’s No Profits Left for Bitcoin Miners That Can’t Obtain Cheap Electricity, Run Efficient Mining Rigs – Mining Bitcoin News
During the last few weeks bitcoin’s cost of production has been higher than the leading crypto asset’s spot market value and in turn, this has put massive pressure on bitcoin miners. On Nov. 30, 2022, statistics show if miners paying for electricity pay roughly $0.12 per kilowatt hour (kWh), only three application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining rigs are profitable. At a rate of $0.07 per kWh, profits begin to increase and data shows 16 different ASIC bitcoin mining devices are profitable with electrical costs at that rate.
Zero-Covid: five charts that show how restrictions are throttling the Chinese economy
Protests against pandemic restrictions in China could unleash a new wave of volatility into a global economy already racked by inflation, energy shocks and the war in Ukraine. The government’s continued reliance on lockdowns, quarantine orders and mass testing to limit the spread of the virus has provoked the biggest protest movement in decades. But there’s little evidence that authorities are willing to diverge from the path they have taken.
Microsoft to head off the EU’s January deadline with concessions to secure its Activision acquisition
Why it matters: Microsoft’s enormous $69 billion offer to acquire Activision Blizzard King is facing harsher scrutiny from regulators worldwide, mainly concerning the future of Activision’s Call of Duty franchise. Reports indicate Redmond will continue offering concessions to speed up the deal. On Monday, sources told Reuters that...
Ghana Takes Steps to Operationalize Gold-for-Oil Scheme — Move Expected to Help Halt Cedi’s Depreciation
According to directives issued by Samuel A. Jinapor, the Ghanaian minister for lands and natural resources, large-scale gold mining companies will be required to “sell 20% of all refined gold at their refineries to the Bank of Ghana.” A gold-for-oil scheme is part of the Ghanaian government’s plan to stop the further dwindling of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
Bitcoin’s Mining Difficulty Expected to Drop Significantly, Retarget Could Be 2022’s Largest Reduction – Mining Bitcoin News
Bitcoin miners could catch a break in a week or so, on or around Dec. 5, 2022, as the next difficulty retarget is expected to see a significantly large reduction. Estimates show the next difficulty retarget could drop anywhere between 6.13% and 10% lower. Presently, the difficulty change looks as though it could be 2022’s largest reduction if it surpasses the 5.01% decline recorded on July 21.
AWS makes a foray into supply chain management
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making a foray into supply chain management with the release of a machine-learning powered cloud application designed to help large enterprises, which often use multiple ERP systems, get a unified view of suppliers, inventory, logistics and other supply-chain related components. The launch of the application,...
Irish data protection commission fines Meta for data breach
Meta has been fined €265 million ($275.5 million) by the Irish data protection commission (DPC) for the data leak suffered by Facebook in 2021 which exposed the data of millions of Facebook users. The Data Protection Commission is also imposing a range of corrective measures on Meta. The fines...
What is Common Body of Knowledge (CBK)?
In security, the Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) is a comprehensive framework of all the relevant subjects a security professional should be familiar with, including skills, techniques and best practices. The CBK is organized by domain and is annually gathered and updated by (ISC)2 (International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium) to reflect the most relevant topics within the industry.
YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines
YouTube has removed over 17 lakh videos uploaded from India during the July-September quarter for violating the company’s community guidelines, the Google-owned firm said on Tuesday. “Between July and September 2022, in India over 1.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” YouTube said in the Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the third quarter of 2022.
A targeted approach to reducing the health impacts of crop residue burning in India | MIT News
To clear the way for planting wheat in November, a farmer in Punjab, India, sets aflame the leftover straw, or stubble, of a harvested rice paddy crop in October. The burning residue fills the air with carbon monoxide, ozone, and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that will make it harder to breathe for days afterward and for miles around. It’s a scene that’s replicated on about 2 million farms in the Punjab and Haryana states of northwest India every autumn (and every spring after the wheat harvest), raising health risks — particularly of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases — and premature death rates downwind in India and throughout South Asia.
