I am a huge Jeopardy! fan, even to the point of recording the episodes on my DVR to watch later. Within the last couple of years, since iconic host Alex Trebek passed away, the legendary quiz show has undergone quite a few changes--and I don't just mean a new host. That was a necessity. No, I'm talking about the show itself--in particular, the new structure of the Tournament of Champions. It's been very bizarre, but the basic question-and-answer format remains relatively intact and keeps bringing me back.

