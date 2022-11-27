Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Raley Named OVC Co-Player Of The Week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball junior forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Co-Player of the Week. The OVC’s weekly accolades are voted upon by the league’s communications directors. In earning the honor, Raley scored a...
city-countyobserver.com
Lady Blazers unable to overcome early turnovers at Three Rivers
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers hit the road Tuesday night looking to get revenge on Three Rivers College but came up just short with the Blazers falling 78-70. The VU Lady Blazers got off to a slow start Tuesday night, trailing the host Raiders by 10 points after the first 10 minutes of play.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles set to play Leathernecks on the road Wednesday USI starts second half of 4-game road swing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will visit Western Illinois University for the first time since the 1980-81 season Wednesday in Macomb, Illinois. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (CST) Wednesday. The games will be streaming on Fighting Leathernecks All-Access in addition to being heard...
witzamfm.com
SIAC: Four Jasper Wildcats Named All-Conference Football
Jasper - Tuesday morning, the SIAC Conference released their All-Conference honorees. Wildcat Defensive Back Bralen Bair and Punter Charlie Kabrick were named to the first team; Right Tackle Griffin Hile and Defensive End Kaleb Senninger earned 2nd-team honors. Vincennes Lincoln's Xander Hunt named P.O.Y. Evansville Reitz's Cory Brunson named SIAC...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville
It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana. The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament. To call attention...
city-countyobserver.com
THUNDERBOLTS RALLY TO DEFEAT BOBCATS 4-2
Danville, Ill.: After falling behind early, the Thunderbolts bounced back to tie the game and eventually power their way in front, before holding off the Bobcats in the third period to win 4-2 in Danville on Sunday night and reclaim sole possession of 1st place as a result. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, December 2nd against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
Two New Workout Options Could be in Evansville’s 2023 Fitness Future
I suppose one way to balance out all of the new restaurants that are opening all around us, is to also open up a couple of new workout options. Bob's Gym has recently rebranded to B-Fit by Bob. They are almost finished constructing a substantial new facility off of Lynch Road, adding to their fitness team.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana
Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
city-countyobserver.com
USI GWEP Offers Free Certification For Health Professionals
The USI Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) is offering a free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certification training designed for health professionals and community members who work with older adults. The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 29 at the Welborn Baptist Foundation, 20 NW 3rd Street, in Evansville.
city-countyobserver.com
University of Evansville Receives Accreditation for PsyD in Clinical Psychology Program
EVANSVILLE, IN (11/28/2022) The University of Evansville (UE) has received accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission for its PsyD in Clinical Psychology program. With full approval granted, UE is now accepting applications for the five-year doctoral program. It will commence in the Fall of 2023 with a cohort of 15 students.
Win Tickets to See Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” Tour in Evansville
As you surely know by now, Kenny Chesney is bringing his 2023 I Go Back Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville next May. Tickets for that concert go on sale Friday, December 2nd at the Ford Center Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com. There's also an exclusive presale that gets underway Thursday, December 1st.
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
city-countyobserver.com
HAPPENINGS AT SBCD
If you missed a webinar and would like to see the recording, visit our Southwest Indiana SBDC eCenter to sign up. Be sure to email southwest@isbdc.org when you complete a recording so we can send you the survey (that helps us secure funding to bring you services at no or low cost).
Can You Solve These ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About Kentucky?
I am a huge Jeopardy! fan, even to the point of recording the episodes on my DVR to watch later. Within the last couple of years, since iconic host Alex Trebek passed away, the legendary quiz show has undergone quite a few changes--and I don't just mean a new host. That was a necessity. No, I'm talking about the show itself--in particular, the new structure of the Tournament of Champions. It's been very bizarre, but the basic question-and-answer format remains relatively intact and keeps bringing me back.
14news.com
Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is holding a memorial for teh December 13, 1977 plane crash victims. 29 people for the UE community and flight crew died in the crash. To honor the lives lost, the public is invited to attend two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
After investigation, Evansville priest returns to public ministry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say following completion of a thorough investigation, Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel has returned Father Bernie Etienne, a priest of the diocese and pastor of Evansville`s Holy Rosary Parish, to active ministry, effective immediately. A news release says an allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct against Father Etienne, which was alleged […]
wevv.com
A busy downtown Evansville intersection is closing to traffic Wednesday
The intersection of North West 2nd Street and Vine Street will be closed to traffic this week. The section will be closed starting Wednesday for water main upgrades. Drivers can take a detour along Court Street, Riverside Drive or Walnut. Access to residents and businesses will be maintained up to...
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
city-countyobserver.com
Evansville Man Arrested after Overnight Chase
Warrick County – Sunday night, November 27, at approximately 9:30, Senior Trooper Adam Davis was patrolling SR 66 near SR 61 when he observed the driver of a 2009 Pontiac G6 traveling west at 96 mph in a 60-mph speed zone. Trooper Davis attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and continued driving west on SR 66 reaching 102 mph near Sharon Road. The driver of the vehicle turned east onto Lincoln Avenue and stopped at Aberdeen Drive. The driver, Devin Matthew Dewig, 18, of Evansville, was arrested without further incident. Troopers searched Dewig’s vehicle and found two glass smoking devices and a small amount of marijuana. Dewig is currently being held on bond in the Warrick County Jail.
city-countyobserver.com
Meeting Vincennes University Board of Trustees, 12/7/22
Meeting Vincennes University Board of Trustees, 12/7/22 Wednesday, December 7, 2022 In Updike Center for Science, Engineering, and Mathematics – Room #142. Executive Session – 8:30 a.m. (EST), Updike Hall, Room #142. 1. To receive information and discuss job performance evaluations of individual employees pursuant to IC 5-14-1.5-6.1...
