Over 60 traffic tickets given out during Saturation Patrol
A weekend Saturation Patrol resulted in 62 traffic tickets. Indiana State Police targeted dangerous and impaired drivers Friday night on US 41 in Knox, Gibson, and Vanderburgh Counties from 8 to midnight. Over the 4 hours, 62 tickets and 76 warnings were issued. Most were for speeding. The Knox County...
Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
Officer shoots at off-duty cop in Northwest Indiana; officials disagree on what happened
A police officer in northwest Indiana fired shots at a motorist who turned out to be an off-duty police officer from a neighboring community, and now authorities are sorting out what happened.
Armed unwanted guest arrested in Dugger
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dugger man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, among other charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, deputies were called to a Dugger residence at 3 p.m. Friday for a report of an unwanted guest with a weapon. When deputies arrived on scene they found Brant Boyd, 40, sitting in a vehicle parked in front of the residence.
Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
Indiana Says the Countdown Is On - Will Your License Allow You to Fly on May 3, 2023? You Need a REAL ID Then
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has a website that says the countdown is on. There are now 155 days left until May 3, 2023, the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID that will allow you to ly on a commercial plane then.
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
Evansville Man Arrested after Overnight Chase
Warrick County – Sunday night, November 27, at approximately 9:30, Senior Trooper Adam Davis was patrolling SR 66 near SR 61 when he observed the driver of a 2009 Pontiac G6 traveling west at 96 mph in a 60-mph speed zone. Trooper Davis attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and continued driving west on SR 66 reaching 102 mph near Sharon Road. The driver of the vehicle turned east onto Lincoln Avenue and stopped at Aberdeen Drive. The driver, Devin Matthew Dewig, 18, of Evansville, was arrested without further incident. Troopers searched Dewig’s vehicle and found two glass smoking devices and a small amount of marijuana. Dewig is currently being held on bond in the Warrick County Jail.
Local residents concerned after officer is arrested on possible drunk driving incident
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- We’ve all been taught about the dangers of drinking and driving, and what can happen when an intoxicated person gets behind the wheel. “He just didn’t do what he preaches to other people,” says Joey Reaves, a local resident. “I just wish he would have called somebody, or got an Uber, he shouldn’t have been driving a vehicle.”
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
Moms Against Drunk Driving holiday campaign is underway now
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Indiana State Police there are 32 people that die per hour because of drunk driving accidents. Now, Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has started a holiday campaign to bring that number down as much as possible. In 2020, there was a reported...
Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach
Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
Body of missing Tennessee mother found in trunk of car after Michigan police chase, crash
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, Tennessee woman, Eleni Kassa.
Gov. Holcomb announces Deborah Frye to step down from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency
Governor appoints Lindsay Hyer as new executive director. INDIANAPOLIS- Deborah Frye has notified Governor Eric J. Holcomb that she will retire as the executive director of the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) after serving for more than seven years. Gov. Holcomb today announced that Lindsay Hyer will serve as the new executive director.
Rokita asks Indiana Medical Licensing Board to discipline Dr. Bernard for speaking of 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard...
The Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train is Coming to Bargersville
The Indiana Rail Road is rolling its vintage red Santa Train into towns across Indiana again for its 32nd year, and Bargersville’s Santa Train stop is one you don’t want to miss! The town in Johnson County south of Indy is Santa’s first stop on Friday, December 2, and will include fun treats, live reindeer, a Christmas Market, and more.
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!. Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and...
New allegations express concern for SJC officer accused of driving drunk
ST. JOSEPH, COUNTY., --- St. Joseph County Police Officer Coty Hoffman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving his patrol car drunk. On Monday ABC57 spoke exclusively to Hoffman’s ex-girlfriend about his alleged excessive drinking throughout their relationship. St. Joseph County Police Officer Coty Hoffman’s ex-girlfriend of nearly...
Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to watch out for Giving Tuesday scams
Attorney General Todd Rokita is advising Hoosiers to do their research before donating to charities this Giving Tuesday. As always, the public should be vigilant and aware of scammers attempting to take advantage of their generosity. “Hoosiers are good-hearted people. Unfortunately, that can leave them susceptible to fraudsters,” Attorney General...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
