ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Start Falcons Week With Eight Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news and a lot of news to monitor on their opening injury report of Week 13. To start the practice week, eight players are currently dealing with injuries. Najee Harris (oblique) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) did not practice. T.J. Watt (ribs), Larry Ogunjobi (toe), Mason Cole (foot), Myles Jack (knee), Robert Spillane (oblique), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs) were all limited.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating. Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).
Tri-City Herald

Jeff Saturday Admits to Big Mistake in Loss to Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17. They were driving in the final minutes of the game before ultimately coming up short. A key moment came on a 2nd and 17 with just over a minute left in the game. Quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled for 15 yards to the Steelers 22-yard line with 50 seconds left on the clock.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Trevon Diggs OUT of Practice (Illness), In As Elite NFL Corner

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have been known for many things this season. The injury to quarterback Dak Prescott made early headlines as most buried the Cowboys season. Then the four-game winning streak engineered by backup Cooper Rush took over social media posts and news stories. Then, of course, the...
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Doubs Returns, Could Belatedly Join Watson in Lineup

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The future, maybe, is now for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Romeo Doubs, who missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained on the first snap of the Week 9 loss at Detroit, returned to practice on Wednesday. He was joined by Christian Watson, setting the stage for the Packers to do something on Sunday at Chicago that they haven’t done often this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Another ex-1st-rounder project for Pete Carroll: Seahawks add safety Johnathan Abram

Pete Carroll’s reclamation projects with former first-round picks continues, at a position of sudden Seahawks need. Seattle claimed former Raiders number-one draft choice Johnathan Abram off NFL waivers Wednesday. Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt confirmed the move following practice. The team added a new safety while starting strong safety Ryan...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block

CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy

Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy