GREEN BAY, Wis. – The future, maybe, is now for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Romeo Doubs, who missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained on the first snap of the Week 9 loss at Detroit, returned to practice on Wednesday. He was joined by Christian Watson, setting the stage for the Packers to do something on Sunday at Chicago that they haven’t done often this season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO