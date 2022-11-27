Read full article on original website
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
Two damning issues for Seahawks’ defense: not tough enough, and getting out-coached
The music wasn’t blaring. The Seahawks locker room that had walls shaking from bangin’ bass immediately following four straight wins from October into November? Empty churches are louder than what Seattle’s room with more than 60 players in it was at Lumen Field late Sunday afternoon. The...
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Steelers Start Falcons Week With Eight Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news and a lot of news to monitor on their opening injury report of Week 13. To start the practice week, eight players are currently dealing with injuries. Najee Harris (oblique) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) did not practice. T.J. Watt (ribs), Larry Ogunjobi (toe), Mason Cole (foot), Myles Jack (knee), Robert Spillane (oblique), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs) were all limited.
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating. Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).
Jeff Saturday Admits to Big Mistake in Loss to Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17. They were driving in the final minutes of the game before ultimately coming up short. A key moment came on a 2nd and 17 with just over a minute left in the game. Quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled for 15 yards to the Steelers 22-yard line with 50 seconds left on the clock.
Cowboys Trevon Diggs OUT of Practice (Illness), In As Elite NFL Corner
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have been known for many things this season. The injury to quarterback Dak Prescott made early headlines as most buried the Cowboys season. Then the four-game winning streak engineered by backup Cooper Rush took over social media posts and news stories. Then, of course, the...
NFL Draft Profile: Malik Johnson, Cornerback, Central State Marauders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. ‘Big Hat’ Brian Robinson Jr.: Next Gen Commanders - Grading the Rookie RB. By David Harrison Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Commanders at Giants: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Injury Practice Report
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have a key NFC East Division matchup coming this weekend as they visit the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A win there, and the Commanders become holders of the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff race. Lose, and Washington could be...
Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
Doubs Returns, Could Belatedly Join Watson in Lineup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The future, maybe, is now for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Romeo Doubs, who missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained on the first snap of the Week 9 loss at Detroit, returned to practice on Wednesday. He was joined by Christian Watson, setting the stage for the Packers to do something on Sunday at Chicago that they haven’t done often this season.
Another ex-1st-rounder project for Pete Carroll: Seahawks add safety Johnathan Abram
Pete Carroll’s reclamation projects with former first-round picks continues, at a position of sudden Seahawks need. Seattle claimed former Raiders number-one draft choice Johnathan Abram off NFL waivers Wednesday. Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt confirmed the move following practice. The team added a new safety while starting strong safety Ryan...
‘Quit Thinking, Just Play!’ Michael Gallup Key To Being ‘The Old MG’ for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup has been on a gradual rise since returning from his ACL injury as the 26-year-old has taken a few games to get his feet underneath him as he re-adjusts to the rigors of pro football. But against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving in the...
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Texans Game
Coming off a game where he made the best catch he's made as a pro, tight end David Njoku is dealing with a new knee injury. Njoku was the only player that did not practice for the Browns on Wednesday due to an injury. Njoku recently missed a couple of...
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Lineman, Oregon Ducks
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Falcons ‘Much Better Team’ in 2022,’ Says Coach Arthur Smith - But Why?. By Daniel Flick Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
2022 NFL Playoff Picture and Scenarios: The 14 Teams Projected to Make the Postseason
Just six weeks remain in the NFL season before 32 teams are quickly dwindled down to 14. And in a whacky year where double-digit teams are in the 4-win neighborhood, there are few teams that are truly out of it entering Week 13. But which teams are currently projected to...
Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block
CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy
Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
