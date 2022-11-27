Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Julian Rachlin becomes chief conductor
The Vilna-born, Vienna-based violinist has been named Chief Conductor of Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra in Norway. The orchestra comprises 71 full-time musicians from 17 nations. Julian, 47, says: ‘I’m honoured and deeply moved by the trust the orchestra has placed in me following my five seasons as their Principal Guest Conductor.’...
Slipped Disc
Just in: British Brünnhilde to make London debut, at long, long last
The Nottingham soprano Catherine Foster has sung Brünnhilde in three successive Ring cycles at Bayreuth. She is in demand as Elektra, Isolde, Senta and Turandot all over the continent. But she has never been cast in the capital of her home country. In July 2019 I wrote in the...
Slipped Disc
BBC names new conductor after hushing up a quick exit
Last summer, Omer Meir Wellber slipped away after four years as chief conductor of the BBC Philharmonic in Manchester without so much as a departure statement. The BBC does not like it when key players quit. Today’s announcement of a new conductor at the BBC Phil makes no mention of...
Slipped Disc
Covent Garden fires Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov quits
The Azeri tenor has pulled out of the opera house after it refused to employ his Putin-compromised wife, Anna Netrebko. Regretfully, Yusif Eyvazov must withdraw from performing the role of Manrico in Il trovatore on 2, 5, 8, 13, 16 June – this is due to a scheduling conflict. A replacement will be announced as soon as possible.
Slipped Disc
Just in: Philharmonic grabs Eurovision role
We’ve just heard that the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic will embrace the international TV extravaganza next May. On Friday 12 May 2023, the Orchestra will perform iconic Eurovision songs at its ‘Douze Points!’ concert. The Orchestra, conducted by Richard Balcombe and joined by incredible vocalists, will take you on a trip around the continent, performing Eurovision favourites such as ‘Waterloo’, ‘Boom Bang a Bang’, ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’, ‘Stefania’ and many more.
William & Kate news - live: Prince and Princess of Wales sit courtside at NBA game after arriving in Boston
Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in the US for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, last visited America in 2014 when they attended events in New York and Washington, DC.Landing in Boston on Wednesday, the couple will attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up and visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library as well as local environmental and social advocacy projects.The media spotlight on the...
Slipped Disc
A Russian wins Germany’s premier piano competition
The the 11th International German Piano Award was won today by Konstantin Emelyanov, who also took the audience prize. Emelyanov, 28, came third in the 2019 Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.
Slipped Disc
Is Budapest the new world capital of orchestral music?
From a reflection by our correspondent Alexandra Ivanoff:. ince I moved to Budapest in 2015, the constant question from Hungarians is: “Why on earth would you move here?” My answer is “the music life is like no other city in the world” — an answer that usually elicits confused stares from the questioner. My response to them is: “How many professional symphony orchestras does Budapest have?”
NYC’s school application website crashes day before deadline
New York City parents were left fuming Wednesday after the website accepting their children’s public school applications buckled under high traffic — one day before the deadline. Thousands of incoming middle and high school students have until the end of Thursday to submit their applications for the next academic year — however numerous parents told The Post they haven’t been able to load the website to upload the proper documents. “The site is just not working for me. I think there’s just heavy use. It’s the equivalent of trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets right now,” one concerned mother, Lindsay Owen,...
Slipped Disc
Berlin is playing Wagner for laughs
Herbert Fritsch’s new Flying Dutchman at the Komische Oper Berlin has them rolling in the aisles. The veteran German direcrtor has modelled his staging on Pirates of the Caribbean with Günter Papendell in the Jonny Depp role, morphing into scenes from a 1920s Berlin cabaret. Sounds like fun....
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc. Thierry Breton, the EU’s commissioner for digital policy, told the billionaire Tesla CEO that the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with the new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, set to take effect next year. The two held a video call to discuss Twitter’s preparedness for the law, which will require tech companies to better police their platforms for material that, for instance, promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams. It’s part of a new digital rulebook that has made Europe the global leader in the push to rein in the power of social media companies, potentially setting up a clash with Musk’s vision for a more unfettered Twitter. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said Wednesday that an investigation into Musk’s $44 billion purchase was not off the table.
Amazon deforestation in Brazil remains near 15-year high
Rio De Janeiro (AP) — Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon slowed slightly last year, a year after a 15-year high, according to closely watched numbers published Wednesday. The data was released by the National Institute for Space Research. The agency’s Prodes monitoring system shows the rainforest lost an area roughly the size of Qatar, some 11,600 square kilometers (4,500 square miles) in the 12 months from August 2021 to July 2022. ...
Slipped Disc
International Opera Awards Ceremony 2022 Live
Crowned ‘Opera Company of the Year’ in 2021, Teatro Real is host of the 2022 International Opera Awards ceremony. Live from Madrid, Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, streams the complete ceremony featuring an exciting array of categories including: Best Conductor, Designer, Digital Opera, Director, Equal Opportunities & Impact, Female Singer, Festival, Male Singer, New Production, Readers’ Award, Recording (Complete Opera), Recording (Solo Recital), Rediscovered Work, Rising Talent, Sustainability and World Premiere.
Slipped Disc
A Ukrainian symphony has its premiere
The eighth symphony by Valentin Silvestrov was performed in Warsaw last Friday, its Polish premiere. Andrey Boreyko conducted the national symphony orchestra of Katowice. He writes: Because I truly believe ( since 33 years already) the music of this composer 100% deserves to be known and performed ( recorded) much more often – let me share with you the recording from the concert from last Friday. The composer was there, and wasn’t unhappy.
Slipped Disc
A leading Viennese soprano has died at 61
The death has been reported, after a long illness, of the outstanding Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner. Born in Vienna, Lechner was given her 1986 Vienna Opera breakthrough by Claudio Abbado in Un Ballo in Maschera. She went on to perform at major European festivals and houses. In 2004, she took up a professorship at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.
Comments / 0