Slipped Disc
Is Budapest the new world capital of orchestral music?
From a reflection by our correspondent Alexandra Ivanoff:. ince I moved to Budapest in 2015, the constant question from Hungarians is: “Why on earth would you move here?” My answer is “the music life is like no other city in the world” — an answer that usually elicits confused stares from the questioner. My response to them is: “How many professional symphony orchestras does Budapest have?”
Slipped Disc
A Russian wins Germany’s premier piano competition
The the 11th International German Piano Award was won today by Konstantin Emelyanov, who also took the audience prize. Emelyanov, 28, came third in the 2019 Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Announces Cast Changes for Various Productions
The Royal Opera House has announced a number of cast changes for several productions. The company said that in “The Magic Flute” Nina Minasyan has withdrawn from the performances on Dec. 16, 19, 22, 28, 30, and Jan. 21, 24, and 27. The role of the Queen of the Night will now be performed by Aigul Khismatullina on Dec. 16, 19, 22, 28, 30, and Kathryn Lewek on Jan. 21, 24, and 27. Both will make their Royal Opera House debut.
Slipped Disc
Julian Rachlin becomes chief conductor
The Vilna-born, Vienna-based violinist has been named Chief Conductor of Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra in Norway. The orchestra comprises 71 full-time musicians from 17 nations. Julian, 47, says: ‘I’m honoured and deeply moved by the trust the orchestra has placed in me following my five seasons as their Principal Guest Conductor.’...
Slipped Disc
BBC names new conductor after hushing up a quick exit
Last summer, Omer Meir Wellber slipped away after four years as chief conductor of the BBC Philharmonic in Manchester without so much as a departure statement. The BBC does not like it when key players quit. Today’s announcement of a new conductor at the BBC Phil makes no mention of...
Slipped Disc
Covent Garden fires Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov quits
The Azeri tenor has pulled out of the opera house after it refused to employ his Putin-compromised wife, Anna Netrebko. Regretfully, Yusif Eyvazov must withdraw from performing the role of Manrico in Il trovatore on 2, 5, 8, 13, 16 June – this is due to a scheduling conflict. A replacement will be announced as soon as possible.
Slipped Disc
Just in: Philharmonic grabs Eurovision role
We’ve just heard that the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic will embrace the international TV extravaganza next May. On Friday 12 May 2023, the Orchestra will perform iconic Eurovision songs at its ‘Douze Points!’ concert. The Orchestra, conducted by Richard Balcombe and joined by incredible vocalists, will take you on a trip around the continent, performing Eurovision favourites such as ‘Waterloo’, ‘Boom Bang a Bang’, ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’, ‘Stefania’ and many more.
Slipped Disc
Just in: British Brünnhilde to make London debut, at long, long last
The Nottingham soprano Catherine Foster has sung Brünnhilde in three successive Ring cycles at Bayreuth. She is in demand as Elektra, Isolde, Senta and Turandot all over the continent. But she has never been cast in the capital of her home country. In July 2019 I wrote in the...
operawire.com
The Voice of Black Opera Announces Five Finalists
U.K.’s The Voice of Black Opera has announced its finalists. The five singers who will compete at Birmingham Town Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 include soprano Rachel Duckett, mezzo-soprano Chantelle Grant, tenor Thando Mjandana, soprano Yolisa Ngwexana, and soprano Isabelle Peters. These artists were selected from the semifinals, which took place on Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Slipped Disc
Berlin is playing Wagner for laughs
Herbert Fritsch’s new Flying Dutchman at the Komische Oper Berlin has them rolling in the aisles. The veteran German direcrtor has modelled his staging on Pirates of the Caribbean with Günter Papendell in the Jonny Depp role, morphing into scenes from a 1920s Berlin cabaret. Sounds like fun....
Slipped Disc
Kyiv Horowitz contest takes refuge in Geneva
The International Competition for Young Pianists in Memory of Vladimir Horowitz, impacted by the war in Ukraine, has been moved to Switzerland under the auspices of the World Federation of International Music Competitions. Press release:. The World Federation will thus present the Horowitz Competition under the name Horowitz Competition Kyiv-Geneva,...
Slipped Disc
Fidelio gets booed in Berlin
A new production of Beethoven’s opera by a rising local director David Hermann was loudly booed on Friday night. Hermann apparerently had Leonore shoot one of the prisoners, and then forgets to open the dungeons in the finale. The jailer Rocco is dressed wierdly in the orange garb of a Guantanamo detainee.
Slipped Disc
Death of an epic cellist, 92
We have been notified of the death of the American-Estonian cellist Jüri Täht. He played in a trio with with the jazz pianist and composer Don Shirley, inspiration of the film ‘Green Book, which received three Oscars in 2019. In the film, his character was turned into...
Slipped Disc
Mourning for an English artist who was also a composer
The multidisciplinary artist Tom Phillips died peacefully yesterday at his studio in Peckham, South London, at the age of 85. A Royal Academician who was best known for long-running projects. of which the longest was A Humument, adapted from a Victorian novel. But he was always an active musician, working with the likes of Brian Eno, Howard Skempton and Harrison Birtwistle, and singing Brahms in spare moments. His visual works include a suite of paintings titled Ein Deutsches Requiem: After Brahms.
Slipped Disc
Biz news: Universal bites off half of Harmonia Mundi
The independent record group PIAS has sold a 49 percent stake to the market leaders, Universal Music. PIAS owns Harmonia Mundi, along with other classical boutique labels. Eighteen months ago, Universal refinanced PIAS which was suffering Covid blight. Now it has turned that debt into an asset. What will become...
Slipped Disc
A leading Viennese soprano has died at 61
The death has been reported, after a long illness, of the outstanding Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner. Born in Vienna, Lechner was given her 1986 Vienna Opera breakthrough by Claudio Abbado in Un Ballo in Maschera. She went on to perform at major European festivals and houses. In 2004, she took up a professorship at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.
