Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
104.1 WIKY
Exciting News For Three Evansville High School Students
Indiana Senator Todd Young announced his nominations for the U.S. service academy. Local nominees for the United States Air Force Academy are Kori Leverenz from Signature School, Lauren Ozete and Ty Smith from Evansville North High School. Ty was also nominated to the United States Naval Academy. Applications were received...
city-countyobserver.com
HAPPENINGS AT SBCD
If you missed a webinar and would like to see the recording, visit our Southwest Indiana SBDC eCenter to sign up. Be sure to email southwest@isbdc.org when you complete a recording so we can send you the survey (that helps us secure funding to bring you services at no or low cost).
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville
It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana. The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament. To call attention...
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana
Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
city-countyobserver.com
Meeting Vincennes University Board of Trustees, 12/7/22
Meeting Vincennes University Board of Trustees, 12/7/22 Wednesday, December 7, 2022 In Updike Center for Science, Engineering, and Mathematics – Room #142. Executive Session – 8:30 a.m. (EST), Updike Hall, Room #142. 1. To receive information and discuss job performance evaluations of individual employees pursuant to IC 5-14-1.5-6.1...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles set to play Leathernecks on the road Wednesday USI starts second half of 4-game road swing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will visit Western Illinois University for the first time since the 1980-81 season Wednesday in Macomb, Illinois. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (CST) Wednesday. The games will be streaming on Fighting Leathernecks All-Access in addition to being heard...
city-countyobserver.com
Lady Blazers unable to overcome early turnovers at Three Rivers
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers hit the road Tuesday night looking to get revenge on Three Rivers College but came up just short with the Blazers falling 78-70. The VU Lady Blazers got off to a slow start Tuesday night, trailing the host Raiders by 10 points after the first 10 minutes of play.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dr. Stephen Toothaker appointed to medical staff
Medical Oncologist Stephen Toothaker, M.D. was recently appointed to the Medical Staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. A medical oncologist is a doctor with special training in diagnosing and treating cancer in adults using chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy, and targeted therapy. Dr. Toothaker received his medical degree...
city-countyobserver.com
VISIT EVANSVILLE
The Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is a holiday tradition. Garvin Park will be transformed into a “fantasyland” with more than 70 spectacular displays, many of which are animated, including flying reindeer!. FIND A WAY CHARITY EVENT. Victory Theatre | December 1. Find A Way Event benefiting underserved...
Evansville Women Impress with Meticulous Gingerbread on Food Network Holiday Baking Championship
I am basically a professional Food Network viewer. Seriously, it is usually on at least one television in my house or I'm watching it on my phone. But surprisingly, I don't usually watch the baking competitions and holiday specials. Today, I made the exception by watching Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January
A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
Boonville man injured in tree stand fall
WARRICK CO., Ind., (WEHT) – Indiana conservation officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred November 23 in Warrick County. The Indiana DNR says at around 2:06 p.m., Warrick County Dispatch received a call of a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near the area of State Road 61 and Square […]
14news.com
Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is holding a memorial for teh December 13, 1977 plane crash victims. 29 people for the UE community and flight crew died in the crash. To honor the lives lost, the public is invited to attend two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
witzamfm.com
SIAC: Four Jasper Wildcats Named All-Conference Football
Jasper - Tuesday morning, the SIAC Conference released their All-Conference honorees. Wildcat Defensive Back Bralen Bair and Punter Charlie Kabrick were named to the first team; Right Tackle Griffin Hile and Defensive End Kaleb Senninger earned 2nd-team honors. Vincennes Lincoln's Xander Hunt named P.O.Y. Evansville Reitz's Cory Brunson named SIAC...
vincennespbs.org
Tim Salters announces campaign for Vincennes Mayor
A Vincennes council member of 10-plus years is putting his hat in the ring for a new office. Tim Salters, the current city council president, announced in a Facebook post that he’s running for mayor in 2023. Salters says his experience on the City Council has prepared him for...
Henderson holiday tradition shines bright 20 years later
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A tradition a little over two decades in the making continues on in Henderson. Around 22 years ago, homeowner Susan McVicar decided she wanted to do something special for the holiday season. Icicle lights had just come out, and it gave her the perfect idea. That year, all six houses along […]
wamwamfm.com
Norma Jean Traylor
Norma Jean Traylor, 99, of Petersburg, passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 23, 2022 in Evansville, IN. She was born September 4, 1923 to Leroy and Alma (Wininger) Harner in Washington, IN. Norma married her husband of 53 years, Stanton Traylor, on August 12, 1944. She worked as a bank teller for 35 years in Petersburg. She was the bible school director for the Free Methodist Church of Petersburg and director of the Miss Pike County Pageant for many years. Her hobbies included gardening, knitting, crocheting, and traveling. She traveled to Switzerland, Australia, France, Ireland, Belgium, and all over the United States.
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
EPD K9 retires after nearly a decade of service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a long nine years, an Evansville Police Department K9 has officially retired from the force. K9 Bohdan, whose last day of service was on November 22, had over 70 criminal apprehensions and recovered over a million dollars in illegal drugs off city streets. Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc posted […]
Comments / 0