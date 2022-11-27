Norma Jean Traylor, 99, of Petersburg, passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 23, 2022 in Evansville, IN. She was born September 4, 1923 to Leroy and Alma (Wininger) Harner in Washington, IN. Norma married her husband of 53 years, Stanton Traylor, on August 12, 1944. She worked as a bank teller for 35 years in Petersburg. She was the bible school director for the Free Methodist Church of Petersburg and director of the Miss Pike County Pageant for many years. Her hobbies included gardening, knitting, crocheting, and traveling. She traveled to Switzerland, Australia, France, Ireland, Belgium, and all over the United States.

PETERSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO