Good Samaritan Hospital has named Dr. Kristen Mahan as its Physician of the Year. Mahan is the third doctor to receive the award; it was first given out in 2020. The Physician of the Year award is considered for a doctor that excels at his or her practice, contributes to community service, makes a difference in the life of patients, and provides high-level leadership to Good Samaritan Hospital.

1 DAY AGO