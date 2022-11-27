ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wuzr.com

Vincennes Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/30

The Lincoln Lady Alices fell to 3A #8 Gibson Southern 78-49. Lincoln was led by Ari Gerkin with 15 points, with Faith Fleetwood adding 9. The Alices are 4-4 and travel to Salem Friday. (Clay City Slithers By Warriors) The Clay City Eels rode a 25-10 middle two quarter surge...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

NK Boys at Home; LHS Girls on Road Tonight

The North Knox Warriors host the Clay City Eels. The Warriors are 0-1, after losing their opener to White River Valley. Tip time is 7:30; pregame show at 7:15 on 105.7, WUZR. The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices travel to Gibson Southern. Tip time is 7:30 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM.
KNOX, IN
wuzr.com

Unbeaten NK Girls Try to Stay That Way Tonight at Home

The undefeated North Knox Lady Warriors take an undefeated record into their game tonight with the 4-2 North Central Ladybirds. Tipoff is at 7:30; the pregame show starts around 7:15 on 105.7 WUZR and wuzr.com. Elsewhere tonight:. Boonville is at Mater Dei. South Spencer hosts Tecumseh. Castle is at Owensboro...
KNOX, IN
wuzr.com

Southern Vincennes Victim of Sunday Power Outage

Many electric customers in and around southern Vincennes lost power yesterday after a tree limb reportedly fell on an electric wire. Duke Energy reported around 2,000 customers lost power during the day yesterday. Power was restored as the day continued for those who were affected by the outage.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

LHS One of Four Statewide Schools in Pilot Learning System

Vincennes Lincln High School is one of four schools statewide to be part of a new learning system called P-Tech. The program is a relationship-driven effort to expand hands-on learning with business, industry, and higher education partners. The LHS program will work toward an advanced manufacturing path, at first. As...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes Christmas Activities Set for Next Two Weekends

The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The annual parade will be held on December 9th to square it with various other activities around Vincennes in that time period.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights Taking Entries

The annual Christmas Parade of Lights will step off on Main Street in downtown Vincennes at 6:30 Friday, December 9th. The parade will run on Main from First Street to Tenth Street. The parade is now being handled by the Vincennes City Council. At this time, the parade has about...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

“Cops and Kids” To Shop December 20th at Washington Wal-Mart

The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place December 20th at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow it...
WASHINGTON, IN
wuzr.com

Dr. Kristin Mahan Named GSH Physician of the Year

Good Samaritan Hospital has named Dr. Kristen Mahan as its Physician of the Year. Mahan is the third doctor to receive the award; it was first given out in 2020. The Physician of the Year award is considered for a doctor that excels at his or her practice, contributes to community service, makes a difference in the life of patients, and provides high-level leadership to Good Samaritan Hospital.
wuzr.com

Vincennes City Council Members Chime In on E-Gift Card Rollout

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce’s E-Gift Cards are now available to anyone wishing to shop in Knox County. The electronic gift cards allow users to double the purchasing power of their cards, with a buy one card, get one free offer. The original purchase can be from $20 to $200 per card, with a maximum of 2 cards.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Saturation Patrol Leads to Several Speeding Arrests

Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol Friday night targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on U.S. 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. Most tickets issued were for speeding. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office also participated and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes Man Arrested in Washington Drug Bust

Washington Police arrested a Vincennes man on drug charges Friday night during a traffic stop on East National Highway near Meridian Street. After a police K-9 alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, police searched the vehicle and found about 12 pounds of Marijuana and about 124 grams of suspected Psilocybin Mushrooms.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes Board of Works Approves Two New Contracts

The Vincennes Board of Works has awarded contracts for two City projects at last night’s session at City Hall. The first was for tree removal as part of Phase One of the Washington Avenue project. The company One-Two-Tree will do the work for $20,000. The tree clearing will be along Washington Avenue in the Niblack Boulevard-Kelso Creek area.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

KC Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers for Coming Campaign

The Knox County Salvation Army is seeking both donations and volunteers for its kettle campaign. The group’s goal this year is $58,000. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury reminds everyone that funding is a very vital part of their operations budget each year. Volunteers, groups, and competitions are...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

VCSC Board Approves Teacher Stipends for School Year

The Vincennes Community School Board has approved over $100,000 in teacher stipends for the present school year. The amount will be divided for highly effective and effective certified employees. By state law, the “highly effective” certified staff will receive a 25% larger bonus than those certified staff rated “effective.”
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

VCSC “Backpacks of Love” Gets Some Love from KCCF

Backpacks of Love for the Vincennes Community School Corporation recently received a $1,000 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grant Program. The program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation’s most recent grant recommendation was made by Chrissy Lange for general support to Backpacks of Love for VCSC.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Another “Giving Tuesday” Treat Provided by Papa John’s, KCARC

Another Vincennes-based group is joining with a food server to help themselves for today’s Giving Tuesday. KCARC will team with Papa John’s through tonight to take 15% of certain purchases to help their cause. The donation will be made by using the code “PJ FUND 15” at checkout. The code may be made for either telephone of online orders.
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy