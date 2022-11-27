ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stories are handed down through generations and the best ones are well-told. Now, the residents at Wake Robin in Shelburne are learning how to share their legacy. For the first time since pre-COVID, they’re offering those living at the senior living community a story storytelling class....
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Feline Fine Art: ‘The Cat Art Show’ returns to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Kitty cat-themed art will adorn the walls of a Plattsburgh coffee shop this weekend. “The Cat Art Show” returns for the sixth year to the Lake City. It’s an opportunity for talented artists in the region to show off their skills and celebrate cats.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Adirondack Explorer

In Wilmington, a new life for defunct ski center

Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs. The former Paleface ski center and adjoining estate in Jay has been sold to a downstate couple who plan on keeping the property in the hospitality business, with a focus on wellness and planetary health. The complex was purchased by Richard and...
JAY, NY
WCAX

BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students and faculty at Burlington High School on Wednesday shared the gift of giving this holiday season. For the past eight years, BHS security guard Troy Austin has organized a toy drive to benefit underprivileged children in the greater Burlington area. What he didn’t know is that over the last couple of months, students and staff have been secretly collecting toys to jump-start this year’s toy drive. They surprised Austin with the gifts Wednesday afternoon in what he thought was just a regular staff meeting.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Canadian-Pacific train spreading holiday cheer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in the North Country punched their tickets to the North Pole by welcoming the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train Monday. Hundreds of people from all over New York and Vermont were in Plattsburgh to get a glimpse of it. For many of them, it’s a tradition.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Barton Chronicle

Deer hunting days in the Northeast Kingdom

Daisy Dopp lived most of her life on the Glover farm that is now home to the Bread and Puppet Theater. When her husband, Jim, died in 1970, Daisy Dopp moved to a home in the village and spent some of her time writing articles recalling life on the farm. Most were published first in the Newport Daily Express. Elka Schumann befriended Daisy Dopp and, in cooperation with the Old Stone House Museum, collected and edited her columns. This is the thirteenth of a series of these columns, with illustrations by Peter Schumann and photographs provided by the Glover Historical Society, that the Chronicle will publish from time to time.
GLOVER, VT
WCAX

Celebrating a century of etiquette with Emily Post

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont institution is celebrating 100 years of etiquette advice. The Emily Post Institute published its centennial edition this year. And in the age of internet trolls, inflammatory political dialogue, and other divisive behavior, you might think a book like that wouldn’t be a hot seller, and you’d be wrong.
WATERBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington

Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Learning more about sled dogs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People celebrated the start of the winter season at the Echo Center Saturday… by meeting sled dogs!. Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. People there were able to learn about this history of dog sledding and Siberian huskies before heading outside to meet them up-close on the terrace. Presenters say they use the outlet as a way to teach people the lesser known and interesting history of the practice.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Discover the ‘Smatterings Market’ on Sundays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sundays, “Smatterings Market” will be open at the Burlington Beer Company. They’re doing this in partnership with the Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. The flea market is filled...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pandemic prompts permanent upgrades at area ski resorts

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re thinking about hitting the slopes this winter, you’ll notice some COVID policies have been relaxed while other practices are here to stay. As the trails get a fresh coat of snow for the new season, Stowe is getting the resort ready for new visitors.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
VERMONT STATE

