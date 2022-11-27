Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition
A Who’s Who of local announcers are joining forces to raise money for the 50th annual WSYB Christmas Fund, which has reaped $2 million for families in need since its start in 1972. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition.
WCAX
How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stories are handed down through generations and the best ones are well-told. Now, the residents at Wake Robin in Shelburne are learning how to share their legacy. For the first time since pre-COVID, they’re offering those living at the senior living community a story storytelling class....
WCAX
Feline Fine Art: ‘The Cat Art Show’ returns to Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Kitty cat-themed art will adorn the walls of a Plattsburgh coffee shop this weekend. “The Cat Art Show” returns for the sixth year to the Lake City. It’s an opportunity for talented artists in the region to show off their skills and celebrate cats.
WCAX
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know when the “Antiques Roadshow” episodes that were shot in Vermont will air. “Antiques Roadshow” set up at the Shelburne Museum this past July to film. It was the first time the show has stopped in Vermont since the show began.
In Wilmington, a new life for defunct ski center
Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs. The former Paleface ski center and adjoining estate in Jay has been sold to a downstate couple who plan on keeping the property in the hospitality business, with a focus on wellness and planetary health. The complex was purchased by Richard and...
WCAX
BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students and faculty at Burlington High School on Wednesday shared the gift of giving this holiday season. For the past eight years, BHS security guard Troy Austin has organized a toy drive to benefit underprivileged children in the greater Burlington area. What he didn’t know is that over the last couple of months, students and staff have been secretly collecting toys to jump-start this year’s toy drive. They surprised Austin with the gifts Wednesday afternoon in what he thought was just a regular staff meeting.
Give the gift of giving in Rutland County
Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? Rutland County Parent Child Center has got you covered.
WCAX
Why some neighbors don’t like plans for a sculpture in a Burlington park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new public art sculpture is coming to a park in Burlington’s Old North End, but some in the neighborhood are concerned about it. “It was very overwhelming. I was upset for the fact that it did not have local input,” said Jean Wolfe, who lives and works in the Old North End.
WCAX
Canadian-Pacific train spreading holiday cheer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in the North Country punched their tickets to the North Pole by welcoming the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train Monday. Hundreds of people from all over New York and Vermont were in Plattsburgh to get a glimpse of it. For many of them, it’s a tradition.
Barton Chronicle
Deer hunting days in the Northeast Kingdom
Daisy Dopp lived most of her life on the Glover farm that is now home to the Bread and Puppet Theater. When her husband, Jim, died in 1970, Daisy Dopp moved to a home in the village and spent some of her time writing articles recalling life on the farm. Most were published first in the Newport Daily Express. Elka Schumann befriended Daisy Dopp and, in cooperation with the Old Stone House Museum, collected and edited her columns. This is the thirteenth of a series of these columns, with illustrations by Peter Schumann and photographs provided by the Glover Historical Society, that the Chronicle will publish from time to time.
WCAX
Celebrating a century of etiquette with Emily Post
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont institution is celebrating 100 years of etiquette advice. The Emily Post Institute published its centennial edition this year. And in the age of internet trolls, inflammatory political dialogue, and other divisive behavior, you might think a book like that wouldn’t be a hot seller, and you’d be wrong.
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
WCAX
Fletcher Free Library library kicks off 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign
How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling. How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling. Possible attempted abduction as student walks home from school. Possible attempted abduction as student walks home from school. Convicted murderer to await sentencing behind bars, moved from mental health facility. Updated: 1 hour ago. Aita Gurung...
WCAX
Learning more about sled dogs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People celebrated the start of the winter season at the Echo Center Saturday… by meeting sled dogs!. Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. People there were able to learn about this history of dog sledding and Siberian huskies before heading outside to meet them up-close on the terrace. Presenters say they use the outlet as a way to teach people the lesser known and interesting history of the practice.
WCAX
Discover the ‘Smatterings Market’ on Sundays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sundays, “Smatterings Market” will be open at the Burlington Beer Company. They’re doing this in partnership with the Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. The flea market is filled...
As demand for home-share program grows, more strangers move in together
By Juliet Schulman-Hall/VTDigger Hidden among the trees of Forest Road in St. George, two strangers, 40 years apart in age, began sharing a home. Carol Blakely, a retired teacher in her 70s and mother of four, once had a house […] Read More The post As demand for home-share program grows, more strangers move in together appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Vermont’s first adaptive bike trail gives every body a chance to play outside
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can’t get enough outdoor sports, but not all trails in the past were constructed with everyone in mind. Now, Vermont’s first adaptive trail is now open in Bolton. Looking at the newly constructed Driving Range trail network in Bolton, you wouldn’t be able...
WCAX
Pandemic prompts permanent upgrades at area ski resorts
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re thinking about hitting the slopes this winter, you’ll notice some COVID policies have been relaxed while other practices are here to stay. As the trails get a fresh coat of snow for the new season, Stowe is getting the resort ready for new visitors.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
WCAX
Vermonters use different strategies to find savings as they tackle holiday shopping lists
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyber Monday is a day for shoppers to snag a great deal on holiday buys from the comfort of their couches. But are Vermonters participating in the trend? Many shoppers told our Elissa Borden they didn’t partake in Black Friday sales and didn’t plan to buy anything on Cyber Monday.
Comments / 0