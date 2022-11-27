Early voting begins in some Georgia counties as Warnock and Walker sprint to Dec. 6 runoff

Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico passes away
The Congressional Medal of Honor Society has announced the passing of one of New Mexico's Medal of Honor recipients, Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura. The society said Miyamura passed away in Phoenix, Arizona. Related video above: Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura honored with postage stamp. On April 24, 1951, then-Corporal Miyamura...
KOAT 7
Here's what you need to know about today's strong winds in New Mexico
Strong winds are expected throughout New Mexico today, some winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour. Strong winds are also expected in Albuquerque, but no wind warnings or advisories have been issued for the metro. Here's what you need to know. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings have...
Comments / 0