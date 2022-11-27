ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Pedestrian dies in crash on US 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
A pedestrian died in a crash Saturday evening in Independence, Missouri.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the pedestrian was walking south across eastbound U.S. 40 Highway, near Washington Avenue.

A Mercedes-Benz struck the pedestrian while traveling eastbound in the right lane of the highway.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the Independence Police Department following the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, and died from injuries.

IPD is investigating the crash.

