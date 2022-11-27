ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Survivor Series WarGames results: Jey Uso delivers unexpected twist with Bloodline teammate Sami Zayn

By Matty Paddock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VniNH_0jOvcI8d00

WWE ’s most compelling storyline took an unexpected twist at Survivor Series: War Games as Jey Uso finally embraced Bloodline team mate Sami Zayn .

Zayn, the undoubted hero of the piece, has been at odds with Uso over the last few months as Jey continued his struggle to welcome the Canadian into the family pack.

The end result – The Bloodline turning on Zayn in brutal fashion – seems beyond inevitable at this stage, but that seems a complete irrelevance right now, so captivating is the way WWE are piecing together the nuances of the story.

It’s a tale as old as time in professional wrestling. The Bloodline are, essentially, the bad guys, while Zayn is the fan favourite whose cause fans can’t get behind, despite his alignment with Roman Reigns and the rest his family.

It’s a true wrestling irony, then, that Jey has been suspicious of Zayn motives, especially in recent weeks with Uso’s belief that Zayn would turn on them in favour of long-time friend Kevin Owens, who was among their War Games opponents in Boston.

Owens had teamed with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes in the main event of this year’s Survivor Series. War Games matches pit two factions against one another in two rings, side by side, collectively encompassed by a giant steel cage.

The two sides traded the ascendancy across a 40-minute battle. Among the highlights were Brits McIntyre and Pete ‘Butch’ Dunne both being driven through tables, and The Bloodline sustaining a visually brilliant Ten Beats of the Bodhran.

It was always building towards a finale, however, and it was hard to see it not being one involving Zayn and Owens. It looked as though Zayn had acted out of instinct in saving Reigns from defeat by Owens’ Stunner, but the decision to deliver a low blow to his compatriot was altogether more calculated. That was followed up by a Helluva Kick, which enabled Jey to nail Owens with a splash the top rope to clinch the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LJ7J_0jOvcI8d00

Uso and Zayn would then embrace in the ring – Jey perhaps finally accepting Zayn into the fold as WWE’s finest story for many a year took another intriguing twist.

Another of the night’s big twists saw Austin Theory somewhat unexpectedly regain the United States title from Seth Rollins in a triple threat match including Bobby Lashley.

Theory’s character trajectory took a definite turn for the serious in recent weeks as he lost the Money in the Bank briefcase – so it’s perhaps more fascinating than head scratching that WWE have opted to so quickly end Rollins’ US title run in his favour.

The match again established – as if it was needed – Lashley’s dominance. He was on top for the majority of the bout, before steel steps helped Rollins and then Theory to get a leg up. Rollins would then wipe out both foes with suicide dives before Lashley again gained the upper hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321eGz_0jOvcI8d00

The finish was one that did neither losing party much harm. Theory won by essentially falling in the right place at the right time, landing on top of Rollins who’d just taken a spear from Lashley, covering for the win.

The night had kicked off with the Women’s War Games clash. The returning Becky Lynch – who’d made a comeback the previous night on SmackDown – aligned with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim to tangle with Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

This was a match of no less quality than the men’s battle that closed the show, but by contrast, the ongoing battle between Raw Women’s champ Belair and Damage CTRL must surely now be nearing its end. As such, Lynch’s return is ideally timed.

Fans were made to wait for her involvement in the clash. She entered the fray last of all in a contest that featured trash cans and handcuffs among its novelties, Ripley driving Yim through a ladder in one of the more crunching spots of the melee.

Lynch was always likely to be among the action at the finish, and after Belair had wiped out Bayley, Lynch’s picturesque senton sealed the win.

Elsewhere, the meeting of AJ Styles and Finn Balor descended into the inevitable brawl between The Judgement Day and The OC. They traded blows throughout the arena and the Boston crowd before Styles and Balor were finally able to settle things down in the ring.

Styles has been short of major singles wins recently, so his victory is a nice boost for the veteran in that regard. A Phenomenal Forearm did the job for the former WWE Champion, which looks to have neatly brought to a close another longer-running feud as WrestleMania season looms with January’s Royal Rumble.

Shotzi was never likely to snare the SmackDown Women’s title from established champ Ronda Rousey but did get a good showing against the former UFC great, which seems to have been the purpose of a number of Rousey’s most recent feuds.

All the same, WWE will have a tough job of selling many more underdogs as genuine challengers to Rousey’s gold. Fans remain desperate for the return of Sasha Banks to the ring while Charlotte Flair will surely be back in action shortly, too.

It took less than eight minutes for Rousey to turn back Shotzi’s challenge. The challenger did notably manage to take out both Rousey and her long-time friend Shayna Baszler as Baszler attempted to interfere, but Rousey soon managed to reassert herself and gained the win with an armbar submission.

With so many possibilities in both the women’s divisions heading into 2023 and The Bloodline continuing to weave such a captivating narrative, it’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as we edge towards arguably the most highly anticipated periods of the calendar.

Comments / 2

Related
brytfmonline.com

WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn

File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
itrwrestling.com

The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE

Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling

It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
itrwrestling.com

Ronda Rousey Calls Out Justin Bieber For Awful Attitude During Live Interview

Ronda Rousey is riding high in WWE this year. After returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey has been on an impressive streak of performances, capped off by her current reign as Smackdown Women’s Championship. The spotlight has been briefly removed from her on-screen performances, however, in favour of...
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
PWMania

WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez

According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match

WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestlinginc.com

The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced

After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
PWMania

Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestletalk.com

Details On Big E New WWE Role

New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
IOWA STATE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline

The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
wrestlingrumors.net

It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury

That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Got Ucey At WWE House Show

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be quickly becoming great buddies. As Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron, Sami and Jey hugged and used their unique handshake to show how much they agreed.
PORTLAND, ME
ComicBook

WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action

Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
itrwrestling.com

Fresh Update On Speculation Surrounding William Regal

Despite William Regal only joining AEW back in March, there has been speculation that he could already be heading out of the company. This coupled with reports that he only signed a one-year with the company has led some fans to wonder whether he could be on the move. On...
The Independent

The Independent

948K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy