‘Why hello Jill’: Ant and Dec reference classic Ainsley Harriott meme in Jill Scott greeting

By Liam O'Dell
 3 days ago

Whether it’s shoehorning “Karma Chameleon” when talking about Boy George, pointing out former footballer Dennis Wise as “a very small man” or celebrating singer Tony Hadley’s time on Celebrity Masterchef , Ant and Dec love coming up with long-running gags about contestants on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here !

And ex-Lioness Jill Scott is no different, as the presenting pair finally referenced a classic meme from chef Ainsley Harriott during Saturday’s episode – when the footballer, Matt Hancock MP, ex-rugby star Mike Tindall and Hollyoaks ’ Owen Warner took on the beloved Celebrity Cyclone.

As the four celebs prepared to take on the trial, Ant and Dec wished them all a good morning, before letting out an elongated “Why hello Jill”.

Scott seemed to get the reference, pointing her finger back at the duo and saying: “Good one!”

For those unfamiliar, the popular saying comes from a viral This Morning clip from 2018 , when elderly woman Jill Hatton received a Mother’s Day surprise from presenter Alison Hammond, only to sport a face which looked like she was rather confused by everything unfolding in front of her.

As Hammond presented Hatton with flowers and chocolate to a fairly muted response, things became a whole lot more awkward when Harriott walked into the living room shaking a frying pan and loudly proclaiming, “why hello Jill!”

With a bit of a helping hand from BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, the slightly singsong phrase has become a top TV moment, and so when a celebrity named Jill entered the jungle this year, it was only a matter of time before the meme would come up in conversation.

Of course, James was absolutely delighted by Ant and Dec’s reference, tweeting in all caps that “this is major” and that he will “die happy”.

Others praised the fact the Geordie pair managed to deliver the line in “perfect unison”.

Harriott, meanwhile, is yet to acknowledge the reference, but we hope he does soon.

