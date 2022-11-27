ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Women Fall to Gonzaga 62-43

The Maine Women's Basketball Team concluded their West Coast trip with a 62-43 lost to Gonzaga University on Monday, November 28th. Maine trailed 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter. But Gonzaga controlled the 2nd and 3rd Quarters, leading 32-22 at the end of the 1st Half and 49-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
SPOKANE, WA
Maine Voters Say Yes to Another 4 Years with Governor Janet Mills

Maine residents have voted Janet Mills to another term as Governor. It was an unusual campaign, with the current Governor of Maine seeking re-election against a candidate who had already served two terms in that office, from 2011 to 2019. The two were challenged by Independent candidate, Dr. Sam Hunkler, who is a semi-retired physician from Downeast Maine. A large number of voters turned out to fill out their ballots, and in the end, Governor Janet Mills was declared the winner. The Associated Press made the announcement just before 1 am, but former Governor Paul LePage had not yet conceded, at last report.
MAINE STATE
