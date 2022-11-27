Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but LaFleur had no true update beyond that. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "I think...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Robert Saleh is exactly who NY Jets thought they were getting
There should be no doubt about the Jets’ head coach anymore. In the NFL, head coaches are almost exclusively judged by wins and losses. Great record? Coach of the Year votes (see: Nick Sirianni). Bottom feeder? Job is on the line (Matt Rhule, Frank Reich, and counting). After the...
Giants get help before Commanders game: 3 players designated to return from injured reserve
The Giants on Monday designated three players to return from injured reserve — outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson. All three could — emphasis on that word — help the Giants in Sunday’s massively important home game against the Commanders.
Sophia Culpo braves rainy elements at MetLife Stadium for Jets’ win
Sophia Culpo wasn’t going to let the rain dampen her game-day experience. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 26-year-old reality star documented her soggy afternoon at MetLife Stadium, where she supported her boyfriend, Jets receiver Braxton Berrios, as his teammate, backup quarterback Mike White, made his first start of the season following Zach Wilson’s benching. “Everyone say a prayer for good weather,” Culpo remarked in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next Despite a dreary day in the Metropolitan area, Culpo got to see the Jets improve to 7-4 on the season with a 31-10 win over the Bears. White — who was...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heartwarming Robert Kraft move
It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Virginia Cavaliers community after a former Virginia Cavaliers football player shot and killed three of the team’s current players. The shocking tragedy has led to the team canceling its game against Coastal Carolina as well as its rivalry showdown with the Virginia Tech Hokies as the players mourn the loss of their teammates, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made a grand gesture to aid them in that process.
NFL
Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason
The arrival of Week 13 provides a little déjà vu in this space. At this time last season, Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco was in question, prompting me to explore the quarterback's market for the 2022 NFL offseason. One year later, Garoppolo's still quarterbacking the 49ers, but his future remains a trendy topic.
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
NFL
Browns officially add QB Deshaun Watson to 53-man active roster
The Cleveland Browns officially added quarterback Deshaun Watson to the team's 53-man active roster on Monday, clearing the way for Watson to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, his old team. Watson had missed the first 11 games of the 2022 season while serving a suspension for violating the...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Three teams better than their records going into Week 13; three that are worse
Bill Parcells famously said, "You are what your record says you are," and from a certain vantage point, he was right. The more games you lose, the harder you make it on yourself to get into the playoffs. Teams that moan and whine about being better than their record don't have much ground to stand on in the actual standings. There's a bottom-line element to a team's record that absolutely can't be dismissed.
NFL
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Leads Pro Bowl Games Voting by Fans
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote with 90,313 votes. The Minnesota Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles round out the current top five. Fans can...
NFL
RB Index, Week 13: Five running backs who can save their teams' seasons
Week 13 will mark the first chance this season for a playoff berth to be clinched (both Philadelphia and Minnesota can do it). But the NFL playoff picture is still very much in flux, with no team technically eliminated as we reach December. A handful of teams are comfortably positioned...
NFL
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft
One of the top talents in college football is moving on to the next level. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter, announced via social media on Wednesday that he intends to forego the Nittany Lions' bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL
Dolphins-Chargers Flexed to NBC's Sunday Night Football
The NFL announced the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, December 11 will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. During the 2022 season, flexible scheduling for...
NBC Sports
Giants' turf 'won't be a factor' in Young's potential debut
MetLife Stadium's turf, which has been scrutinized in recent seasons by many NFL players, coaches and agents, isn't going to prevent Chase Young from making his 2022 debut on Sunday if he's deemed ready to go. "No, it won't be a factor," Ron Rivera told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers' staying power
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An early feel-good story takes a turn. -- Who's rising and falling after Week 12?. -- What can we expect from Deshaun Watson?. But...
NFL
NFL Week 13 underdogs: Mike White's Jets to keep rolling against Vikings? Can Dolphins defeat 49ers?
Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 4 (least confident).
Comments / 0