977rocks.com
Mars Students Raising Funds For Its Angel Tree Program
A group of local students is asking for donations to help kids and families in our community this holiday season. The German National Honor Society at Mars Area High School is now accepting Target gift cards to supplement expected donations through its Treasures for Children (Angel Tree) program. This program...
977rocks.com
Library To Celebrate Narnia This Weekend
The Butler Area Public Library welcomes community members to visit the classic world of C.S. Lewis this weekend. The library will host a Trip Through Narnia on Saturday featuring games, a story, and crafts along with refreshments. Families can sign up for a tour of Narnia from 1 to 3...
977rocks.com
Butler Collaborative For Families Holding Holiday Huddle
The public is invited to attend a holiday gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Holiday Huddle for Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Monarch Place. In addition to enjoying delicious food, those planning to...
977rocks.com
Friends Of Jeep Bantam Assc. Announce Nearly $19K In Awards
A local festival is continuing its tradition of giving back to the community through charitable donations. Coinciding with Giving Tuesday, the Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association announced financial gifts to 24 different local groups. The donations range from $500 to $2,000 and in total combine for nearly $19,000 this...
977rocks.com
Longtime Fair Board Member Kennedy Dies
A longtime community member who was actively involved with the Big Butler Fair has died. Harold Kennedy of Valencia passed away late last week after suffering a stroke. Kennedy was a lifelong farmer who served on the board of directors at the Big Butler Fair. He also was on the board for the Adams Township Water Authority and was Deputy for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
977rocks.com
Mahan, Who Brought Paddleboats To Farm Show, Has Died
The man responsible for starting a unique Butler Farm Show tradition has died. Floyd Mahan, who first brought the paddle boats to the summertime festival, passed away late last week at the age of 95. Mahan was a Butler native and avid boater who bought the patent for the paddle...
977rocks.com
Harbor Freight Coming To Cranberry
A familiar store will be moving into the Cranberry Township area soon. Harbor Freight announced they will be opening a location inside the Cranberry Square plaza. The store specializes in selling tools and other accessories. It’ll be the 57th store Harbor Freight has opened in Pennsylvania. Officials expect to hire...
977rocks.com
House Damaged In Weekend Fire
A house in the Prospect area was damaged in a fire that happened over the weekend. Multiple crews were called to a home in the 700 block of Unionville Road Saturday around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters from Prospect were the first to arrive on the scene and found smoke coming from...
977rocks.com
Vehicle into Butler Township Gas Line Leads To Serious Injury
At least one person was seriously injured as a result of a vehicle crash and fire on Fairground Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 1 p.m. for a vehicle that hit a gas line near the Family Bowlaway. Crews from Butler...
977rocks.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
977rocks.com
Gas Prices Drop Slightly In Butler
Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by two cents over the past week to reach $3.95 per gallon.
977rocks.com
Child Critically Injured In Pedestrian Vehicle Crash
Route 228 was shut down for hours after a child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday. According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the new Sheetz across from the Mars Middle School. The initial call said a child was on the ground and in critical condition. The...
