The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Former Packers teammate reveals Aaron Rodgers is a conspiracy-peddling veteran
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer recently revealed how Aaron Rodgers implored him to research the biggest conspiracies out there. Ever since Aaron Rodgers has come out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, he has fancied himself a philosopher of the people. Rodgers made it clear then that he subscribed to...
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
The Athletic posits intriguing Yankees-Giants salary-swapping trade
If the San Francisco Giants don’t steal Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees, perhaps they might be interested in two lesser players from the roster. After all, San Fran will need all the help it can get while shedding some onerous salaries of their own. Ever since joining...
Ohio State Football: These big changes need to happen
The Ohio State football team has now lost two straight games to TTUN. It’s the first time this has happened since the John Cooper era. It seems like the Buckeyes have another Cooper at the helm now. If they don’t want that to be the case, they need to make changes.
NFL tries to fool Twitter into thinking Trevor Lawrence is the best QB of his draft class
While Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been impressive lately, he hasn’t leap-frogged over the success of his 2021 NFL Draft classmates. A controversial coach. The NFL’s worst team in 2020. A franchise beleaguered by mediocrity. When Trevor Lawrence was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs throws water on the Josh McDaniels hot seat
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t buying the idea that head coach Josh McDaniels has lost the team, arguing they’re on the right track. The Raiders went 10-7 against the odds last year. They were a playoff team despite their head coach being fired a month into the season. Josh McDaniels was supposed to step right in on and build on that performance.
Rams have given up last sign of hope for Odell Beckham Jr. return
In case Los Angeles Rams needed further confirmation that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t returning, the team provided even more evidence. The Los Angeles Rams are having one of the worst Super Bowl title defenses in recent memory. After beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56, there was talk throughout the offseason about the team bringing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back after he tore his ACL in the first half of the big game. As time passed, a reunion seemed increasingly unlikely, especially when Beckham publicly claimed the team never made him an offer.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Reactions to latest Khris Middleton injury update for Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have notably been without Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles for their first 19 games of the 2022-23 season. Middleton has been out recovering from wrist surgery he underwent in the offseason, while Ingles has been out recovering from a torn ACL he suffered playing for the Utah Jazz last season.
Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
MLB insider gives Cubs renewed hope for top free-agent target
According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Chicago Cubs are the “most likely” landing spot for this top free agent. This Hot Stove season, while most of the attention will be on outfielder Aaron Judge, there will be a focus on the top four free-agent shortstops. Those names are Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa. We have already heard that the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly the favorites to sign Turner. But what about any of the other three?
Cowboys latest roster move has the OBJ sirens blaring
The Dallas Cowboys have been in hot pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster move is quite interesting in how it could relate to OBJ. One thing that is without question, the Dallas Cowboys want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The franchise at virtually every turn has taken available opportunities to express interest in the free-agent receiver.
