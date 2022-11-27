ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs throws water on the Josh McDaniels hot seat

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t buying the idea that head coach Josh McDaniels has lost the team, arguing they’re on the right track. The Raiders went 10-7 against the odds last year. They were a playoff team despite their head coach being fired a month into the season. Josh McDaniels was supposed to step right in on and build on that performance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rams have given up last sign of hope for Odell Beckham Jr. return

In case Los Angeles Rams needed further confirmation that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t returning, the team provided even more evidence. The Los Angeles Rams are having one of the worst Super Bowl title defenses in recent memory. After beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56, there was talk throughout the offseason about the team bringing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back after he tore his ACL in the first half of the big game. As time passed, a reunion seemed increasingly unlikely, especially when Beckham publicly claimed the team never made him an offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings

If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB insider gives Cubs renewed hope for top free-agent target

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Chicago Cubs are the “most likely” landing spot for this top free agent. This Hot Stove season, while most of the attention will be on outfielder Aaron Judge, there will be a focus on the top four free-agent shortstops. Those names are Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa. We have already heard that the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly the favorites to sign Turner. But what about any of the other three?
CHICAGO, IL
Cowboys latest roster move has the OBJ sirens blaring

The Dallas Cowboys have been in hot pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster move is quite interesting in how it could relate to OBJ. One thing that is without question, the Dallas Cowboys want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The franchise at virtually every turn has taken available opportunities to express interest in the free-agent receiver.
DALLAS, TX
