NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NFL 360: Sam Prince | LIFE OF SAM

A heart transplant survivor and diehard Giants fan inspires his favorite team and becomes a devoted organ donation advocate - turning his personal challenges into a mission to save lives. To support that lifesaving mission, visit www.registerme.org.
Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Aaron Donald joined the list of notable Rams who will miss time in a disappointing season. The Rams defensive tackle will not play in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Rams coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday. Donald suffered the injury in Los Angeles' 26-10 loss...
Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season. The rookie overcame multiple gunshot wounds during an August attempted robbery or carjacking, missing just four weeks due to the injury. Now, Robinson is surging for the streaking Commanders, winners of three straight and six of their last seven games.
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL announces athletes selected for 2023 International Player Pathway program

The NFL announced the names of the 11 athletes, from five countries, selected for the 2023 International Player Pathway (IPP) program. Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad

Melvin Gordon will continue his 2022 season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Gordon to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Gordon should be active soon after spending the past week as a free agent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs expected to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

Tristan Wirfs received moderately positive news about his health status Monday. The Buccaneers tackle is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury, but his knee is fine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday that Wirfs is week to week with a high ankle sprain.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Week 13 underdogs: Mike White's Jets to keep rolling against Vikings? Can Dolphins defeat 49ers?

Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 4 (least confident).
MINNESOTA STATE

