Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but LaFleur had no true update beyond that. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "I think...
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Colts HC Jeff Saturday on decision not to call timeout after Matt Ryan scramble: 'I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment'
Staring at a seven-point deficit with a chaotic back-and-forth of a Monday night game coming to a close, Jeff Saturday's Indianapolis Colts had 93 yards to go in 3 minutes and 52 seconds with three timeouts to get them there. They came up 26 yards and seven points short with...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
Chicago Bears Reportedly Poach Quarterback Off Detroit Lions' Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback commonly referred to as "TB12". Unfortunately for Bears fans, though, it's not Tom Brady. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have signed Detroit Lions' practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the team's active roster. "The ...
NFL 360: Sam Prince | LIFE OF SAM
A heart transplant survivor and diehard Giants fan inspires his favorite team and becomes a devoted organ donation advocate - turning his personal challenges into a mission to save lives. To support that lifesaving mission, visit www.registerme.org.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts undergoes knee surgery, out for rest of 2022 season
Kyle Pitts' journey back to the field began Wednesday with surgery to repair his torn MCL. The Falcons tight end underwent the operation and posted a photo from his hospital bed following surgery:. Pitts suffered the knee injury in Atlanta's Week 11 win over Chicago, exiting early in the third...
Patriots' Adrian Phillips ahead of Bills rematch: Can't let last year's postseason blowout 'consume you'
The January wild-card trouncing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills still stings many New England Patriots players. "We went out there and it was, what, negative-one? Went out there and basically got our face kicked in," safety Adrian Philips said this week of the 47-17 playoff loss in Buffalo, via Mass Live.
Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career
Aaron Donald joined the list of notable Rams who will miss time in a disappointing season. The Rams defensive tackle will not play in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Rams coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday. Donald suffered the injury in Los Angeles' 26-10 loss...
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Leads Pro Bowl Games Voting by Fans
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote with 90,313 votes. The Minnesota Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles round out the current top five. Fans can...
Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season. The rookie overcame multiple gunshot wounds during an August attempted robbery or carjacking, missing just four weeks due to the injury. Now, Robinson is surging for the streaking Commanders, winners of three straight and six of their last seven games.
NFL announces athletes selected for 2023 International Player Pathway program
The NFL announced the names of the 11 athletes, from five countries, selected for the 2023 International Player Pathway (IPP) program. Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
RB Index, Week 13: Five running backs who can save their teams' seasons
Week 13 will mark the first chance this season for a playoff berth to be clinched (both Philadelphia and Minnesota can do it). But the NFL playoff picture is still very much in flux, with no team technically eliminated as we reach December. A handful of teams are comfortably positioned...
Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad
Melvin Gordon will continue his 2022 season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Gordon to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Gordon should be active soon after spending the past week as a free agent.
Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs expected to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle injury
Tristan Wirfs received moderately positive news about his health status Monday. The Buccaneers tackle is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury, but his knee is fine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday that Wirfs is week to week with a high ankle sprain.
The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers' staying power
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An early feel-good story takes a turn. -- Who's rising and falling after Week 12?. -- What can we expect from Deshaun Watson?. But...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he addressed vulgar tweet with Lamar Jackson
A day after Lamar Jackson deleted a vulgar and offensive tweet directed at a critic, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with his quarterback to discuss the "out of character" remarks. Following Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars, a Twitter user tagged Jackson in a post...
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Patriots game on Prime Video
WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Call it the Tom Brady curse. For many years -- nearly two whole decades -- the Patriots dominated the Bills in a way few franchises have been able to do to a division rival. From the moment Brady took over as Patriots starter in 2001...
NFL Week 13 underdogs: Mike White's Jets to keep rolling against Vikings? Can Dolphins defeat 49ers?
Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 4 (least confident).
New UAB coach Trent Dilfer: CFP a 'giant mountain,' but one we should talk about
Trent Dilfer was introduced as UAB's coach on Wednesday, laying out a vision for an era of Blazers football that he said "many people couldn't possibly imagine."
