Saints vs. 49ers Preview, Prediction, Odds | Week 12
The New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers game preview, prediction, moneyline, and odds.
Since the days of Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Roger Craig, and Ronnie Lott, New Orleans has had less than fond memories of their West Coast trips to meet the 49ers. Bill Walsh assembled those football legends who always had a way of crushing the Saints.
On Sunday, the task will be to contain Jimmy Garoppolo's offensive weapons in Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel (hamstring/questionable). The charge will be difficult, yet, New Orleans has a few starters to be active off of the previous week's injury reports.
Cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) and first-round pick Trevor Penning (foot) will be on the roster for Week 12. After missing his first contest due to injury in 12 seasons, Cam Jordan (eye) may don the black and gold for action. This week, New Orleans didn't sign a new defensive end to replace Payton Turner. Another good sign is that Marcus Davenport will be available to pressure and harass Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Saints ended a two-game skid against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. Could they pull off the upset at Levi's Stadium?
New Orleans rides and dies with the play of Andy Dalton. Last, the Red Rifle connected on 84% of his passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Taysom Hill's sixteen touches at quarterback eclipsed the magic number of nine for the Saints to win this season. However, Alvin Kamara was a quiet factor with 89 yards of offensive output in the 27-20 victory.
Kaden Elliss, paired with Demario Davis, is a surprise in place of Pete Werner. The linebackers had 19 tackles and two sacks versus the Rams and could affect Jimmy Garoppolo in the pocket. Roby's presence will help support the "Young Guns" Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor on the corners. Tyrann Mathieu must have a solid tackling game with a probable matchup with Kittle on several plays.
Kyle Shannahan employs an up-tempo game plan with misdirection and reverses. New Orleans must be disciplined and maintain their assignments, or Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey could have a huge afternoon.
New Orleans Saints 2022 Leaders
- Andy Dalton 162/242, 1819 yds, 14 TDs
- Chris Olave 51 rec, 760 yds, 3 TDs
- Alvin Kamara 124 rush, 511 yds, 1 TD
San Francisco 49ers 2022 Leaders
- Jimmy Garoppolo 179/267, 2159 yds, 15 TDs
- Brandon Aiyuk 46 rec, 587 yds, 6 TDs
- Jeff Wilson 92 rush, 468 yds, 2 TDs
Last 5 Matchups: Saints vs. 49ers
- Nov 15, 2020 SFO 13, @NOR 27
- Dec 8, 2019 SFO 48, @NOR 46
- Nov 6, 2016 @SFO 23, NOR 41
- Nov 9, 2014 SFO 27, @NOR 24
- Nov 17, 2013 SFO 20, @NOR 23
The San Francisco 49ers lead the all-time series 49-27-2
TEAM RANKS
Saints Final Injury Report
- Marcus Davenport DE, QUESTIONABLE
- J.T. Gray DB, OUT
- James Hurst OT
- Mark Ingram RB, QUESTIONABLE
- Cameron Jordan DE, QUESTIONABLE
- Jarvis Landry WR
- Marshon Lattimore CB, QUESTIONABLE
- Andrus Peat OT, QUESTIONABLE
- Ryan Ramczyk OT
- Payton Turner DE OUT
- Pete Werner LB, OUT
- Alvin Kamara RB
Saints vs. 49ers Odds
- Moneyline : Saints +350 | 49ers -450
- Spread : Saints +9.5 (-110) | 49ers -9.5 (-110)
- Total : 43.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Game Info : Sunday, Nov. 27 | 3:25 pm (CT) | Fox
- Saints Straight Up Record : 4-7
- Saints Against The Spread Record : 4-7
- 49ers Straight Up Record : 6-4
- 49ers Against The Spread Record : 5-5
- The Saints are 7-3 against the spread in their last ten games as a road underdog, per Bill Enright .
Bet on Saints-49ers at SI Sportsbook
Comments / 0