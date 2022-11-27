ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Spain vs. Germany Online Free

By Tim Chan
 3 days ago
We’re approaching the second week of the 2022 World Cup and today’s schedule features one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament so far.

Spain takes on Germany in their second group stage game in Group E. This is a matchup of two powerhouse football nations, though the teams are coming into the match with very different outlooks.

Spain easily defeated Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match, while Germany will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of the spirited Japanese team.

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany on TV

If you want to watch Spain vs. Germany on TV, you can find the soccer match on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo Deportes. If you have a cable package ( like this one from DirecTV ), you’ll be able to watch the World Cup game live in English on Fox Sports and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany Online

There are a couple of ways to find a live stream to watch Spain vs. Germany online without cable.

1. Watch Spain vs. Germany With a VPN

Your best bet for finding a Spain vs. Germany live stream feed is to use a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN lets you set the location of your computer or TV to a country of your choice (I.e. Spain) so you can catch an official European Spanish or German-language broadcast of the game (you can also set your VPN to the UK to watch the BBC feed).

We recommend ExpressVPN , which is one of the highest-rated VPN services online . A month of access costs just $12.95 and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. A better deal: pre-pay for a year of ExpressVPN and get three months free with their Cyber Monday offer. That works out to just $6 a month .

2. Watch Spain vs. Germany on Peacock

The cheapest way to watch the Spain vs. Germany World Cup game is through Peacock. The streaming service currently costs just $1/month as part of a Black Friday deal (use the promo code SAVEBIG ). Sign up for the Peacock Premium tier and get a live stream to every World Cup game online, including the Germany and Spain match.

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany Online Free

If you don’t want to pay for a feed, there are a couple ways to stream the Spain vs. Germany game online for free.

The first is to sign up for a 7-day free trial with fuboTV . The live TV streaming service has Fox, FS1, and Telemundo as part of its channel lineup, making it an easy way to watch Spain vs. Germany online.

Get the fuboTV seven-day free trial and then sign into the fuboTV app to stream soccer from your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV. After the free trial ends, continue on with fuboTV for $69.99 a month or cancel.

You can also get a free stream with DirecTV Stream , which offers a five-day free trial that you can use to watch Germany vs. Spain online for free. Stick with DirecTV Stream for $89.99 a month after your free streaming is up, or cancel your subscription.

When Is the Spain vs. Germany Game? Date, Time

Spain takes on Germany in their highly-anticipated World Cup match on Sunday, November 27 at 7pm local time in Qatar. With the time zone conversion, the game takes place at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Spain is currently atop the Group E standings while Germany sit third, after their opening loss the Japan (only the top two teams move on to the next round).

Of course, the German soccer team should never be counted out: Germany have won the World Cup four times, with their most recent victory coming in 2014. Spain, meantime, hoisted the World Cup trophy back in 2010 but the always-dangerous Spaniards are looking competitive, as the recent silver medal winners at the 2020 Olympics.

Find a live stream above to watch the Spain vs. Germany game online and find out more about how to watch all the World Cup 2022 matches here .

Rolling Stone

This Paramount+ Cyber Monday Deal Gets You 50% Off An Annual Subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service is offering a new Cyber Monday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. Regularly $99 a year, you can get ad-free access to thousands of hours of content for just $49.99. An annual subscription with ads is now just $24.99 for the entire year. The new Paramount+ deal is tied to Cyber Monday, and easily one of the best streaming service promotions we’ve seen so...
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday is over, and new data from Adobe’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Forecast showed major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — you can still get the best home and kitchen deals of the season right now. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers can still score home and kitchen Cyber Week discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club...
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Team Is Ramping Up Security So He Doesn’t Accidentally Dine With Any More White Nationalists

The Trump campaign is reportedly planning major changes to security after the former president was allegedly “punked” by rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who invited white supremacist Nick Fuentes to crash a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Ye, who had been invited to the former president’s Palm Beach estate for a one-on-one meeting, arrived with several extra guests. The entourage included Fuentes and far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has since claimed to be “the architect” of the plan to slip Fuentes, a holocaust denier, into the dinner.  According to NBC News, the driver of the car transporting Ye was waved into...
Rolling Stone

How Trump Got Trolled by a Couple of Fascists

The Trump dinner debacle at Mar-a-Lago may have been an epically public troll, according to a report by NBC News. Former president Donald Trump had planned for a private dinner with Kanye West, who previously paid a visit to the Oval Office during Trump’s presidency in 2018. The dinner, two days before Thanksgiving, followed the announcement of Trump’s run for the White House and weeks of controversy for the rapper, who was dropped from Adidas, P Morgan Chase, and Balenciaga after a slew of antisemitic remarks. In a Truth Social post, Trump said that he met with West in order...
ARKANSAS STATE
