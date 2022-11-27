ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers weren't fined for ejection or hit on Joe Burrow from Week 11

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BP0J_0jOvaUYX00

The Cincinnati Bengals had to deal with a few tough moments during the team’s Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that seemed like they would earn players fines.

Apparently, the league feels otherwise.

As is Saturday tradition, fine letters went out for infractions of the rules during the prior week’s games and neither Myles Jack or George Pickens received fines.

Jack delivered the upper body shot to a sliding Joe Burrow that seemed to be a textbook unnecessary roughness. And Pickens delivered the headshot to Tyler Boyd (and proceeded to fight on the sidelines) that ultimately got him ejected.

Alas, no fine for either guy, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic:

Fans will take issue with this, as they should. But it’s also interesting to think about what sort of message it sends if neither infraction earned even a fine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Joe Burrow Goes Viral in ‘Straight Outta Scranton’ Outfit With ‘The Office’ Hoodie & Nikes at Bengals vs. Steelers Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Joe Burrow brought sharp style to the latest Cincinnati Bengals game over the weekend, complete with a nod to NBC’s former hit comedy series “The Office.” Ahead of the Bengals’ winning game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (37-30), the Bengals shared an Instagram Reel of their quarterback walking through the Acrisure Stadium’s tunnel. For the occasion, Burrow wore black trousers with a printed black hoodie, layered beneath a caramel suede collared jacket. The hoodie featured an image of the “Straight Outta...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game

When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Patriots: Final injury reports

OL Dion Dawkins (ankle) TE Quinton Morris (illness) WR Khalil Shakir (illness) CB Dane Jackson (illness) S Jaquan Johnson (illness) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) DT Jordan Phillips (eye) DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) CB Cam Lewis (forearm) Notes: Dawkins was injured last week...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy