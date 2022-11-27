ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Getting colder before we get warmer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a change in the weather today! Madison saw a 30° drop in temperatures in about 10 hours, but it felt like an even bigger change when you account for the winds. Though it was nice to see some sunshine today, the clear skies will allow temperatures to drop even further overnight tonight.
MADISON, WI
Get ready for a big temperature change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
Breezy and Mild Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure to the south will bring mostly sunny skies to the region for today. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive later in the day Tuesday. Low pressure will move just to our north...
WISCONSIN STATE
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Rain chances return Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As high pressure slides out, clouds will build into southern Wisconsin overnight. Cloudy skies will help keep temperatures very mild, with low temperatures in the mid-30s. Skies will remain overcast through Tuesday, that won’t hurt our temperatures though. As a warm front swings through the state,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Check out holiday lights displays around southeast Wisconsin

It's time to get in the holiday spirit, and there are beautiful light displays all over southeastern Wisconsin to help you do just that. The fun and colorful arrangement will feature more than 80 life-sized stuffed animals in the ground floor windows of BMO Tower. The display will also be illuminated at night.
WISCONSIN STATE
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall for Eighth Straight Week

Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin declined again over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 22 cents in Manitowoc County down to $3.13, which is the eighth consecutive week of declines. Sheboygan County’s average dipped 23 cents to $2.93,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed substantially more deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season this year than in 2021 thanks largely to snow cover, relatively stable weather conditions and a lack of standing corn that deer use to hide, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The nine-day season wrapped...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
MADISON, WI
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nov. 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers proclaims Monday, Nov. 28 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis. The day intends to remind drivers to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to do their jobs safely. “We are grateful for snowplow drivers throughout the state who work around the clock...
WISCONSIN STATE

