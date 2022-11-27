Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Getting colder before we get warmer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a change in the weather today! Madison saw a 30° drop in temperatures in about 10 hours, but it felt like an even bigger change when you account for the winds. Though it was nice to see some sunshine today, the clear skies will allow temperatures to drop even further overnight tonight.
nbc15.com
Get ready for a big temperature change
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Breezy and Mild Today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure to the south will bring mostly sunny skies to the region for today. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive later in the day Tuesday. Low pressure will move just to our north...
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
nbc15.com
Rain chances return Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As high pressure slides out, clouds will build into southern Wisconsin overnight. Cloudy skies will help keep temperatures very mild, with low temperatures in the mid-30s. Skies will remain overcast through Tuesday, that won’t hurt our temperatures though. As a warm front swings through the state,...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Snowstorm causes spinouts across Minnesota, road conditions a factor in fatal WI crash
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Tuesday's snowstorm and dicey road conditions are being blamed for a fatal crash in western Wisconsin, other crashes around the region and several vehicle spinouts in the Twin Cities metro area. From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 29, 139 vehicle crashes were reported...
wpr.org
Guess hoo’s back? Despite a slow start to the season, snowy owls dazzle Wisconsin bird-watchers
Autumn brings the first blankets of snow to Wisconsin each year, and with it the first sightings of the snowy owl. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist Ryan Brady said the snowy owl's bright white feathers and dazzling yellow eyes captivate experienced and novice bird-watchers alike. "If they're not...
What Time Of Day Do Most Deer-Vehicle Collisions Occur In Wisconsin?
As the Wisconsin firearm season gets underway, deer - and their movements - are top of mind for a lot of people. But non-hunters should also take this time of year to give a second thought to the deer population as well - considering that this time of year is also the prime season for deer-vehicle collisions.
WISN
Check out holiday lights displays around southeast Wisconsin
It's time to get in the holiday spirit, and there are beautiful light displays all over southeastern Wisconsin to help you do just that. The fun and colorful arrangement will feature more than 80 life-sized stuffed animals in the ground floor windows of BMO Tower. The display will also be illuminated at night.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall for Eighth Straight Week
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin declined again over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 22 cents in Manitowoc County down to $3.13, which is the eighth consecutive week of declines. Sheboygan County’s average dipped 23 cents to $2.93,...
nbc15.com
Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed substantially more deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season this year than in 2021 thanks largely to snow cover, relatively stable weather conditions and a lack of standing corn that deer use to hide, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The nine-day season wrapped...
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
WSAW
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
nbc15.com
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state. “Something...
nbc15.com
Nov. 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis.
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers proclaims Monday, Nov. 28 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis. The day intends to remind drivers to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to do their jobs safely. “We are grateful for snowplow drivers throughout the state who work around the clock...
