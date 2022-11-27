ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Alert issued for Sunday afternoon as rain, wind arrive

What a delightful Saturday we saw, with loads of sunshine and mild temperatures. The clear skies persisted into the overnight hours, before clouds began to increase later in the night ahead of a cold front. Lows around the region were mostly in the mid to upper 30s, with the city being the warm spot at 43.Sunday begins dry, but with cloudy skies. Rain begins to envelope the region by 11 a.m., and then fills in as the afternoon progresses. The heaviest of rain looks to occur between the hours of 1-5 p.m., with scattered lighter showers continuing through the evening...
Rain, storms move in to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will move through the area Saturday and slide offshore into the Atlantic overnight. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 54 degrees in New York City, and low- to mid-50s in the suburbs.
Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey

NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view. 
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week

Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's...
The meaning behind a pink sunrise

Sunday was a beautiful morning in Western Massachusetts, with many posting photos of the brilliant pink sunrise on their social media. But what causes a sunrise, or sunset, to have bright and brilliant colors?
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore

Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
