STORM WATCH: Gusty wind, rain showers to impact New Jersey Wednesday
New Jersey will have to deal with gusty winds and rainy weather for most of Wednesday morning.
N.J. weather: Wind gusts up to 45 mph, rain today before temps plunge below freezing
ALSO: Live N.J. power outage tracker: Strong wind gusts knock out power to thousands. A rainy, windy day awaits New Jersey on Wednesday with a strong cold front expected to bring gusts of up to 45 mph before temperatures plunge later in the day and chilly conditions arrive. Forecasters say...
NJ weather this week: Up and down temperatures, midweek rain and wind
Happy Monday, New Jersey! This is one of the Monday-est Mondays of the entire year, coming back to work and school after the Thanksgiving weekend. I hope your holiday was wonderful. Now we look ahead to the final days of November, and the start of December coming up later this...
Sunny, mild conditions throughout the Hudson Valley Monday before midweek rain
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the Hudson Valley will see sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday before a chance of rain on Wednesday.
Jersey Shore communities hammered with rain, winds
New Jersey dealt with some serious winds and rain on Wednesday. Residents in beach communities such as Belmar took precautions by bringing down holiday decorations. People also took similar precautions in Point Pleasant Beach.
Red Alert issued for Sunday afternoon as rain, wind arrive
What a delightful Saturday we saw, with loads of sunshine and mild temperatures. The clear skies persisted into the overnight hours, before clouds began to increase later in the night ahead of a cold front. Lows around the region were mostly in the mid to upper 30s, with the city being the warm spot at 43.Sunday begins dry, but with cloudy skies. Rain begins to envelope the region by 11 a.m., and then fills in as the afternoon progresses. The heaviest of rain looks to occur between the hours of 1-5 p.m., with scattered lighter showers continuing through the evening...
Rain, storms move in to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will move through the area Saturday and slide offshore into the Atlantic overnight. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 54 degrees in New York City, and low- to mid-50s in the suburbs.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain and wind Sunday afternoon in New Jersey
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says rain starts by late in the morning. Heavier rain is expected in the afternoon around 3 or 4 p.m. There could be some heavy rain with gusty winds. SUNDAY: Rain and wind throughout the day. Gusts up to 25 mph. Highs...
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
Jack Frost Has Arrived in New Jersey: Tips to Protect Your Pipes from Freezing this Winter Season
The nose nipping cold weather has arrived in New Jersey and New Jersey American Water is urging homeowners to set aside a few moments now, to prepare their plumbing and avoid the cost of broken pipe repairs. “Although New Jersey winters are difficult to predict, this past week of cold...
Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey
NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view.
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week
Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week
Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's...
The meaning behind a pink sunrise
Sunday was a beautiful morning in Western Massachusetts, with many posting photos of the brilliant pink sunrise on their social media. But what causes a sunrise, or sunset, to have bright and brilliant colors?
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?
Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
5 magical holiday light shows in NJ that you cannot miss
Now that it’s officially the holiday season it's time to take a look at your calendars and begin planning fun activities to do with friends and family. One of my favorite winter activities has always been checking out the light shows around New Jersey. It’s almost like it’s not the holiday season without them.
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore
Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
Three rounds of snow headed for Colorado? Here's what the forecasters say
While the National Weather Service is holding off on releasing their official snow totals forecast for an upcoming storm for at least a couple days, a 'hazardous weather outlook' they've published shows that snow is slated to hit Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Other forecasters have started to look at...
